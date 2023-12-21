Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Unity fisherman charged for robbery at Mahaica gas station

Dec 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A fisherman of Lancaster/Unity, East Coast Demerara was on Tuesday charged for robbing two pump attendants of the KK Gas Station at Mahaica last month.

The man, 22-year-old Rayad Mohamed, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with the offence of robbery under arms. The robbery occurred on November 5, 2023, at around 01:32hrs.

The accused appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court, and pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him. Bail was granted in the sum of $70,000 and he will make his next appearance on February 6, 2024. His alleged accomplice is still at large.

According to reports, two men, one of whom was armed with a cutlass and the other with a gun, approached the pump attendants and relieved them of the days’ earnings; they subsequently fled the scene. The robbery was captured on closed circuit television cameras.

Mohamed was subsequently identified by one of the victims and he was captured by public spirited citizens. Reports are that he was beaten and suffered burns about his body, allegedly from a substance being poured on him. The police were contacted and responded to the scene.

The injured bandit was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was observed by a doctor and admitted to undergo treatment after the beating.

