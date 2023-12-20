Missing Corentyne man found in shallow grave

Kaieteur News – A man who has been missing since December 16 was on Tuesday found in a shallow grave in the Crabwood Creek backland, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Police have identified him as Gowcharran Persaud and said that his body was found around 14:00hrs in a canal under some debris.

According to police, a report was made of an incident involving Persaud and two other men in the backlands. A search party was formed by police and relatives to look for Persaud in the backlands but he could not be found.

The search for him continued until his body was found in a shallow grave three days later. Persaud’s body bore multiple wounds suggesting that his death was not natural.

Two persons have since been detained for questioning in relation to his death.