Buxton man charged for raping child

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, who was on Monday charged for raping a child under 16 years of age, was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.

Twenty-five-year-old Decorcy Hatton of Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him. The accused was charged with the offence of rape, contrary to section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Hatton was not required to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him. He was then placed on $250,000 bail. Hatton is scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 29, 2024.