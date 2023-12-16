P&P Insurance donates $2M to 10 organisations

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers Limited on Friday afternoon made its annual Christmas donations to 10 organisations. The company has been making donations to several organisations over the past 17 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief work.

The organisations benefiting from the donations are Bless the Children’s Home, Canaan Children Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home, The Dharam Shala, Cheshire Homes, Guyana Hauraruni Girls Home, Bal Nivas Shelter and Joshua House Children Centre.

Executive Director of P&P, Mr. Vikash Panday said that when the idea was conceived 17 years ago, it was with 10 organisations at $100,000 per organisation making it a $1,000,000 donation.

However, over the years, P&P has progressively increased the amount and this year made donations of $200,000 each to the 10 organisations making a total donation of $2,000,000. Mr. Panday said that it is a manifestation of the company’s commitment to giving back that the company has been able to, not only make these donations every year but have been able to double the amount from the time it started to now.

Mr. Panday said too that the humanitarian gesture would not have been possible without the success of the company and he thanked all his clients for their unwavering support over the years.

The Executive Director noted that P&P Insurance has been known as a company that is always willing to assist in various causes. He commended the representatives of the organisations for the work that they do and urged them to continue playing their very important role in society.

In response, representatives of the 10 organisations thanked Mr. Panday and P&P Insurance for their continued generosity and support over the years and reciprocated good wishes for the holiday season.