Guyana/Venezuela agree to inform CARICOM, CELAC of any flare-ups over border issue

Kaieteur News – A historic meeting between President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Venezuela’s Head of State, Nicholas Maduro on December 14, 2023 led to the announcement of nine critical measures aimed at de-escalating tensions over the Essequibo Region.
The foregoing measures followed “peace talks” that were brokered by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, PM Dr. Gonsalves.
Many industry stakeholders see the joint declaration which was made and read at Argyle International Airport, as a major win for Guyana and a testimony to the power of diplomacy.
