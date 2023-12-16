Guyana/Venezuela agree to inform CARICOM, CELAC of any flare-ups over border issue

Borderline Facts Pt 15

…agreed to setup Joint Commission of Foreign Ministers

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – A historic meeting between President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Venezuela’s Head of State, Nicholas Maduro on December 14, 2023 led to the announcement of nine critical measures aimed at de-escalating tensions over the Essequibo Region.

In the agreement, both parties agreed to nine matters:

Both parties, directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States. The two States agreed that any controversies will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement dated February 17, 1966. Guyana and Venezuela committed to the pursuance of peaceful coexistence and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean. Both also agreed to hold their respective positions. Guyana maintains that it is committed to the process and procedures of the International Court of Justice for the resolution of the border controversy. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s assertion is that it does not recognize the ICJ in adjudicating the border controversy. Both also agreed to continue dialogue on any other pending matters of mutual importance to the two countries. Guyana and Venezuela agreed that they will refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from any controversy between them. The two States will also cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground conducive to tension between them. In the event of such an incident, the two States will immediately communicate with one another, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), and the President of Brazil to contain, reverse and prevent its recurrence. They also agreed to establish immediately, a joint commission of the Foreign Ministers and technical persons from the two States to address matters as mutually agreed. An update from this joint commission will be submitted to the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela within three months. Furthermore, both States agreed that Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, the Pro-Tempore President of CELAC, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the incumbent CARICOM Chairman, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil will remain seized of the matter as Interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres as Observer, with the ongoing concurrence of Presidents Irfaan Ali and Nicolas Maduro. For the avoidance of doubt, Prime Minister Gonsalves’ role will continue even after Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ceases to be the Pro-Tempore President of CELAC, within the framework of the CELAC Troika plus one; and Prime Minister Skerrit’s role will continue as a member of the CARICOM Bureau. Both States also agreed to meet again in Brazil, within the next three months, or at another agreed time, to consider any matter with implications for the territory in dispute, including the above-mentioned update of the joint commission.

The foregoing measures followed “peace talks” that were brokered by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, PM Dr. Gonsalves.

Many industry stakeholders see the joint declaration which was made and read at Argyle International Airport, as a major win for Guyana and a testimony to the power of diplomacy.