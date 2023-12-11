Latest update December 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Greek national shot, robbed at Bourda

Dec 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old Greek engineer was shot on Sunday after he was confronted by two bandits on bicycles as he bought fruits on North Road in the city.

According to reports, Loannis Caravassillis called ‘Yanis,’ arrived in Guyana on Saturday and was staying at a hotel on Croal Street. On Sunday, he decided to walk across to North Road, Bourda to purchase fruits when he was confronted by two bandits on bicycles.

One of the men confronted the foreigner from behind and placed him in a choke hold. A fight ensued and the other bandit pulled out a firearm and discharged a round in the air.

The man continued fighting with the bandit when his accomplice discharged three rounds in the victim’s direction. He sustained injuries to his left side knee and right leg.

The bandits relieved the man of his LG-model mobile phone valued US$600 and G$5000 in cash.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Emergency Unit, where he was admitted a patient in a stable condition. When he was visited by the police at the hospital, Caravassilis handed over three .45 spent shells and one projectile to the ranks.

Investigations are continuing in the said matter.

 

 

