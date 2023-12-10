‘The Sweet Spot’ for delicious homemade cakes & desserts

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – “Baking and pastry making has always been a passion of mine ever since I was young and I’ve always dreamed of opening a business to share my creations with others.” Those are the words of young baker and entrepreneur Kayleen Smith, whose baking business has been appealing the taste buds of many over the past three years.

Twenty-year-old Smith is the proud pioneer of a cake and dessert business called ‘The Sweet Spot’ which was launched in August 2020. She is a recent graduate of the University of Guyana where she read for a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health.

In a recent interview with the Waterfalls magazine, Smith said that beyond environmental health, her passion lies in trying new recipes and exploring new places. Smith related that she finds joy in the sweet and savory aspect of the culinary arts and even though she recently graduated from university, her dream is to enroll in culinary school, to hone her skills to become a true professional in the baking and pastry making world.

When asked how ‘The Sweet Spot’ came about, Smith shared that pre-COVID-19, she was unable to find the time to bake since at the time she was enrolled at UG pursing her degree. But shortly after, an opportunity to get her skills known came knocking at her doors and she grabbed it. Like many others, amid the pandemic, Smith took a chance and turned her passion for baking into a business venture.

“When the quarantine started, like so many teenagers and young adults I now had a significant amount of free time on my hands and decided I had to occupy myself with something, so I decided that I would finally stop putting off my business ideas,” she shared.

Her business is all about making gourmet desserts available to all, so that she can make fine dining available to the average person at a reasonable price, right in the comfort of their home.

Smith went on to elaborate that when she first started the venture, she decided to focus on one product and that was cheesecake. “I perfected the recipe and made 4 different varieties of cheesecake, from this came one of my best-selling,” she added. Among the list of items on her menu is the ‘Cheesecake Jar’ which is a fun twist on cheesecake made in a jar. There are also birthday cakes, wedding cakes, and popular desserts such as brownies and cookies. She noted that recently a catering menu was developed with items such as cake pops, chocolate covered strawberries and pastries, items for any special events.

Having been serving the population for over three years, Smith stated that a large majority of her support for her work comes from her parents who she noted have been there to lend both financial and emotional support since the very beginning of this journey.

She went on to say that while business has been flourishing it was no easy task. “Balancing The Sweet Spot while studying at the University of Guyana during the pandemic posed challenges, juggling coursework and business demands,” she briefed.

But adapting a flexible schedule and taking advantage of online platforms helped her in managing both. “It was truly a balancing act, but perseverance and creative solutions enabled me to overcome hurdles, ensuring my small business thrived despite the uncertainties,” Smith expressed.

Despite challenges which are common in owning a business, Smith said she is constantly working on growing and advancing her craft. She highlighted that her long-term goals involve having a few of her products be produced on a large scale with the hopes of getting them on shelves of supermarkets. And also, the hope that one day her business would become a household name.

Meanwhile, speaking about young people who are in business and the responsibility they have in society, the young woman related that young entrepreneurs bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our society. She further explained, “We’re not just creating businesses; we’re crafting solutions while inspiring other young people. As a young entrepreneur, I believe our role is not just in business but in shaping a progressive and forward-looking society for the benefit of all.”

Ways, in which society can help boost small businesses she noted, is for persons to choose to shop locally whenever possible. Also she also noted that they can spread the word about their favorite small businesses on social media and to attend events showcasing local businesses.

Persons can boost small business also by encouraging friends and family to support these businesses as much as possible, she added.

For persons who would like to try Smith’s delectable sweet treats, she can be contacted via Facebook and Instagram at thesweetspot.gy or WhatsApp her on telephone number (592) 697-9993.