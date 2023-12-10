Pressure bussing poor people pipe

Kaieteur News – A man get a wuk in the city. He decide fuh come and look fuh a place to rent fuh he and his family.

He did hear how is hard fuh find a place in Georgetown and how it does be expensive. But he had a positive attitude and believed he would be able to find something reasonable.

He ask around and a friend tell he about a place. When he went to see the place, he was overjoyed when the landlord told him it was not far from where he worked and that it was available. De man was so happy he start to cry.

But a few minutes later, his tears of joy turned into tears of sadness. De landlord tell he that because he know his friend he gan give he the place at a reasonable price: only US$2,500 per month for de unfurnished two bedroom flat.

De man see another empty building advertised and he mek a call. De person tell he dem only looking fuh rent to Exxon but if he can come up with six months deposit, dem would consider renting de place to he. When he ask what is the monthly rental, he was told US$3,500 per month.

These are the struggles that poor people have to endure every day in Guyana. De rich people buying up all de properties in Georgetown and dem converting them to either businesses or high-end rentals.

Lang ago, yuh could come from the countryside and find a reasonable place to rent in the city. Is pressure pon de poor!

