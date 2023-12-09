Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Semi finalists to be decided today

Dec 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank versus The Rest Street Football championship reaches a pivotal stage today at the Mocha Community Centre’s Tarmac. With seven teams already securing spots in the quarterfinals, the spotlight falls on Back Street Warriors as they clash with Stabroek Ballers to complete the final eight.

Currently, four East Bank teams and three from “the Rest” including Back Circle, Agricola, Five-O, Sparta Boss, Unruly Entertainment, Team Family, and Team Taliban have solidified their places in the quarterfinals.

This football spectacle has been a whirlwind of goals and talent. The opening day alone witnessed a thunderous 12 goals, showcasing the sheer skill and determination of these teams. Throughout the tournament, underdogs have surprised many by outplaying some of the most dominant teams, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown in the quarter finals. These teams are poised to etch their names in Street Football history.

Today’s lineup includes clashes between Back Street Warriors and Stabroek Ballers at 8:00 pm. Following that, the first of the four quarterfinal matches will pit Agricola against Five-O. The second quarterfinal will witness Sparta Boss facing off against Unruly Entertainment, while Team Family and Team Taliban battle it out. The final quarterfinal matchup will feature Back Circle against the winners of the Back Street versus Stabroek match.

Sponsored by Joy Waters, Banks DIH, Igloo Ice Cream, Klovers Fashion, Mocha Arcadia NDC, and SPECOM Inc., this competition promises a thrilling culmination as these teams vie for glory on the street football stage.

