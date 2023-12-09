Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Any oil company coming into Essequibo with Venezuela’s permission will be dealt with under Guyana’s Law

Dec 09, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

BORDERLINE FACTS PT 9

– PRISON TIME, MILLIONS IN FINES AWAIT OFFENDERS

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – While Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, plans to expel duly licensed oil companies from Guyana’s territory in exchange for that country’s own oil exploration company, Guyana’s petroleum laws render any such potential move illegal. This has been reinforced by recent measures from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which prohibit Venezuela from interfering with Guyana’s administration and control of the Essequibo region.

The Petroleum Activities Act 2023 of Guyana states, “A person who carries out petroleum operations without a licence or permit issued under this Act commits an offence…” 

Stringent penalties are also outlined in the law. In the case of an individual, a fine of GY$15 million would be meted out, and an additional GY$5 million a day, for every day the offence continues, plus imprisonment for three years.

In the case of a company, the fine would be GY$30 million, with GY$10 million added per day, for every day the offence continues. Where the offence is committed by a company, the penalties for individuals would also apply to the director(s), secretary and/or other officer(s) of the company who consent to the unlawful act.

Given that Maduro has instructed PDVSA, Venezuela’s state oil company, to pursue exploration activities in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) through a subsidiary called Essequibo subsidiary, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali would be within his right – grounded in sacred international law – to penalize the company and its principals, should they commit any such infraction.

He has even audaciously sought to order companies operating Guyana concessions to leave the area within three months, and plans to introduce a law that restricts such companies from ever being licenced to operate in the territory again.

Guyanese authorities such as Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, have said Venezuela’s proposed new laws and actions have no legality in the territory of another state.

Venezuela also has little to no hope of securing contracts with any reputable international oil company to explore a territory that, by virtue of international law, belongs to another State.

Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources is the only body entrusted with the power to issue oil and gas exploration and production licences in Guyana’s sovereign territory, by virtue of the Petroleum Activities Act.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Captains Face-off: ahead of today’s Final between Marian Academy and St John the Baptist

Captains Face-off: ahead of today’s Final between Marian Academy...

Dec 09, 2023

– MVP Sports Pee-Wee Girls U11 Schools Football tournament Kaieteur Sports – In the world of sports, the captains of competing teams often become the focal point, embodying the spirit,...
Read More
GCB saddened by passing of Guyanese cricket legends Clyde Butts, Joe Solomon

GCB saddened by passing of Guyanese cricket...

Dec 09, 2023

Aggrieved associations voting rights reinstated

Aggrieved associations voting rights reinstated

Dec 09, 2023

Semi finalists to be decided today

Semi finalists to be decided today

Dec 09, 2023

The National Draughts Association hamper competition this Sunday

The National Draughts Association hamper...

Dec 09, 2023

Mahendra Boodhoo attends 2023 FIA General Assemblies in Baku

Mahendra Boodhoo attends 2023 FIA General...

Dec 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]