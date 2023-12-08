Demerara Capitals lift Hand-in-Hand Insurance Big-Man Cricket Inter-County trophy

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara Capitals emerged the inaugural Hand-in-Hand Insurance Big-Man Cricket Over-40, four-team Inter-County champions after humbling Berbice Gladiators by 71 runs on Sunday at Everest ground, Georgetown.

Capitals took first strike after winning the toss and reached a respectable 179-8 from the reduced 25 of 30-overs while the visitors were all out for 108 in the 19th over. The reduction of the overs was due to early morning precipitation.

Capitals stamped their authorities by winning all three matches defeating Essequibo Jaguars, a President’s Warriors and formalized things against the Gladiators.

Former Guyana youth player Raja Pooran highlighted the target for Capitals with a rollicking, 14-ball 48 that contained five sixes and two fours.

He got good support from the consistent and skipper Ryan Ramdass, who made 40 while Hemraj Garbarran and Shazam Ramjohn chipped in with 26 and 21 respectively.

Imran Khan proved his all-round capability despite showed more ability with the bat grabbing four wickets for 34 runs from five medium-pace overs to be Gladiators most successful bowler on a typically responsive pitch.

Captain Devon Clements, delivering off-spin, picked up 2-28 also from his maximum five overs.

Berbice Gladiators, who only beat Warriors, had serious complication against the hosts’ arsenal of spinners. Ex-Guyana youth player and off-spinner Lookeshwar Mahabeer spun web around them to claim 4-26 (05) while Pooran and Ramjohn offered excellent assistance by accounting for two victims apiece.

Pooran was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his all-round, impressive effort. He received a trophy while Demerara Capitals collected a trophy as well. Capitals were awarded with a monetary prize of $125,000.