West Indies Academy dominate Day two against Ireland

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies Academy team is once against sitting pretty after a dominant second day against Emerging Ireland in their second four-day match, which continued at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua on Sunday.

At stumps on Day 2, West Indies Academy are 172 – 4 from 45 overs and have established a mammoth second innings lead of 426 after they dismantled Emerging Ireland for 72 in the first innings. The host side resumed their innings on 300 – 8 and was eventually dismissed for 326 in 96.5 overs.

Centurion Kevlon Anderson, resuming on 101, added 24 of the final 26 runs accumulated by the Academy before he was dismissed for 125 runs. He faced 207 deliveries and struck 18 fours.

For the West Indies, Joshua Bishop’s 4-wicket haul that cost only 18 runs rattled the opposition in the first innings while they lost their remainder of wickets to pace. Isai Thorne was excellent with 3 – 15, skipper Nyeem Young bagged 2 – 7 and McKenny Clarke had 1 – 16 while Cade Carmichael was defiant with 39 for Ireland.

With a lead of 254, the Academy decided to have another go with the bat as Ackeem Auguste led with a sturdy knock of 75 and was supported by Teddy Bishop (46) and Matthew Nandu (18). Anderson (4) was the other wicket to fall in the second innings. Kevin Wickham and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett are overnight in the middle on 17 and 6, respectively, heading into the penultimate day.

On the first day, Anderson propelled his team to formidable total with a magnificent century. The 23-year old was left unbeaten at stumps while Young contributed a top innings of 80 and Nandu had 35 at the top of the order.

Ireland’s Tom Mayes claimed 5 – 64, Matthew Foster and Michael Frost both claimed two wickets each while Liam McCarthy accounted for the other wicket.