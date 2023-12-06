Commonwealth unveils FDP toolkit for accelerated Oil and Gas decarbonization

Kaieteur News – The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland, KC, on Tuesday launched a pioneering toolkit aimed at guiding governments in swiftly decarbonizing their oil and gas sectors and implementing strategies to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Field Development Plan (FDP) Toolkit employs a project-based approach, enabling countries to expedite proven decarbonization solutions, such as minimizing flaring and venting, addressing methane leaks, adopting renewable energy, enhancing efficiency, and incorporating carbon capture.

The comprehensive handbook supports government officials in Commonwealth member countries by providing effective guidance for the review, approval, and oversight of Field Development Plans (FDPs). Its objectives include enhancing officials’ understanding of FDPs, outlining the crucial role of government in the FDP process, and offering practical tools to facilitate the review and oversight process. The toolkit’s anticipated impact is fostering early and continuous collaboration between companies and governments, focusing on risk identification and management to optimize value for both the country and corporations.

Speaking at an event during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, Secretary-General Patricia Scotland emphasized the urgent need for substantial emissions reduction and highlighted the toolkit’s potential to facilitate rapid decarbonization in the oil and gas sector.

Recognizing the challenges countries face in decarbonizing the industry due to lack of expertise, capacity, and enabling frameworks, and the FDP Toolkit addresses regulatory gaps. It provides a comprehensive approach with model legal provisions and national FDP submission guidelines, promoting effective governance of emissions throughout a project’s life cycle. Also, the toolkit advocates for net-zero projects, encouraging companies to outline strategies for offsetting unavoidable emissions, thereby enabling governments to monitor progress.

Naadira Ogeer, the Economic Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the toolkit’s author, emphasized its significance for petroleum-producing countries striving for net-zero status.

Ogeer highlighted the toolkit’s role, particularly the National FDP Submission Guidelines, as an effective regulatory mechanism for credible and transparent net-zero projects. The toolkit’s project-level transparency enhances credibility in carbon offsetting, potentially supporting a just energy transition through financing renewable energy and reforestation projects within national jurisdictions.

Additionally, the toolkit offers guidance on economic, social, environmental, and transparency aspects, assisting governments in informed decision-making for a fair and equitable energy transition. This initiative is part of the Commonwealth’s resources, which include a decommissioning toolkit and a carbon tax model law, aimed at aiding countries in decarbonization and managing a systematic energy