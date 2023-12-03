Venezuelan woman stabbed by jealous elderly man slowly recovering

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old Venezuelan woman, who was brutally stabbed about her body last week near Demico House by a jaded 70-year-old man after she refused to leave her boyfriend for him, is showing signs of recovery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The woman, Maria Pinango, who resides at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), has been hospitalized over the past week. Initially, she was unable to breathe on her own and she was even unable to eat.

The victim’s daughter Marquelis Pierre informed this publication on Saturday that her mother is showing slight improvement. She said, “she’s {Pinango} coming around; she’s eating now.” Pierre disclosed also that her mother received four stitches.

This publication had reported of a tragic incident in which Pinango was stabbed multiple times about her body by the suspect Raymond Daniels on November 24, 2023, after she refused to leave her boyfriend for him and accept his marriage proposal.

Pinango was stabbed by the suspect in front of Demico House with her own knife which she carries in her bag for protection.

A concerned Pierre said, “When he see men around my mother, he does get very jealous, even though they don’t have nothing going on and he know that my mom has her own partner.”

On November 24, Pinango left her Soesdyke home and travelled to Georgetown. She spent some time chatting with a friend who vends at the Stabroek Market, and the friend had reportedly warned her that Daniels was close by.

Despite the warning, Pinango proceeded to her usual liming spot at Demico House.

Eyewitnesses said that Daniels appeared intoxicated when he approached Pinango. He reportedly held on to her hand and threatened to kill her.

The woman’s daughter said that she was told that during the altercation, her mother opened her bag to reach for a cigarette and Daniels saw the knife inside her purse and he grabbed it.

Pinango reportedly tried to calm the suspect down by talking to him. He eventually let go of her hand but as she was walking away, he stabbed her in the back.

The woman turned around and Daniels allegedly stabbed her again; three times in the region of her chest.

She collapsed and an ambulance was summoned; she was rushed to the GPHC, whilst Daniels was promptly arrested by police at the scene. The woman’s daughter said that the doctors told her that her mother had to undergo emergency surgery; she said her mother suffered internal bleeding issues.

Pierre said Daniels is not known to the family but her mother told her that he is a friend who wanted to be more than just friends.

Her mother complained that Daniels would continuously ask to marry him although he knows she already has a boyfriend.

The man became so desperate that he told the woman that if she marries him, Guyana will grant her full citizenship. However, she turned down all his offers.