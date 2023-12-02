Venezuela bound by UN Charter, ICJ Statue to ensure strict compliance with ruling to refrain from reckless action

Kaieteur Sports – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an important Order yesterday. It instructed that Venezuela refrains from acting on those aspects of its December 3 Referendum that seeks to galvanize support from its citizens to engage in the illegal annexation of the Essequibo Region.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali welcomed the ruling by the ICJ, emphasizing that the ruling is legally binding on Venezuela.

The Commander-in-Chief said both the United Nations Charter and the Statute of the Court to which Venezuela is a Party, require its strict compliance.

President Ali said this is an opportunity for Venezuela to join Guyana in demonstrating respect for international law and the principles that govern peaceful coexistence.