ICJ ruling affirms Guyana’s right to the Essequibo Region – MP Walton-Desir

Kaieteur News – Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir on Friday said commended the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) insistence on stability and refraining from any action that is likely to further aggravate the border controversy.

On Friday, the ICJ in a unanimous and binding ruling in response to Guyana’s request for the indication of provisional measures in the case of the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana V. Venezuela) reaffirmed the Guyana’s right to administer and control the Essequibo Region as an integral part of our sovereign territory.

The Court ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action which would interfere with our exercise of this right, pending the final decision of the Court.

“We commend the court’s insistence on emphasizing the imperative of stability and the refraining from action likely to further aggravate the dispute.

Even as we welcome the Court’s decision today and glean from it some measure of comfort and assurance, it is important that we remember that securing our sovereignty and territorial integrity is not an event, it is a process – a process to which your strength

and solidarity are crucial,” the MP said.

Walton-Desir said too that Guyana is grateful for the support of the international community and our international partners, regionally and further afield.

“At a time when the troubling ethos of “might equals right” threatens to dominate the interactions between nation states, we are heartened by the assurances of their commitment to the due process of law and respect for national territorial sovereignty,” she said while calling on Venezuela to respect the ruling of the Court and to demonstrate its commitment to the peaceful coexistence of States and the maintenance of this region as a zone of peace.

The 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 called for unity as Guyana’s sovereignty is defended.

“We must remain united, as Guyanese first, and we must do all within our respective powers to ensure the preservation of this unity. We in the APNU+AFC Parliamentary Opposition will continue to offer our support in this regard,” she said.