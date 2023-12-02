Guyana’s Top Golf Players Focusing on MoE Priority Programme Golf Coaching

Kaieteur Sports – Avinash Persaud, the winningest golfer in Guyana’s history in major championships and Vishal ‘Butters’ Dhanai, the Number 2 golfer in the country, have switched their attention to Coaching in the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Secondary Schools sports programme with the Guyana Golf Association/Nexgen Golf Academy.

Both of these top players have been engaging in coaching hundreds of students on a weekly basis in Golden Grove and Good Hope Secondary schools.

According to Avinash, “This is the most rewarding experience in my golf career to be able to share my knowledge and experience with these students and I see amazing talent already in some of them. I only wish that this could have started earlier and I am grateful to Minister Priya Manickchand, Mr. Saeed Zameen and Mr. Aleem Hussain for making this possible. ”

With over 25 Schools already introducing Golf as a sport in Grades 7-9 under the Priority Programme and several already teaching Golf as a PE elective for CSEC in Grades 10 and 11, over 10,000 new learners are now actively engaged in the sport on a weekly basis.

That number is expected to double in the next few weeks as more schools are added to the Programme in Regions 3, 6 and 10.

Head of the Priority Programme Saeed Zameen expressed his delight at the response emanating from the HM’s, teachers, and students in all the schools, “While Golf is only one of the many sports being introduced under this Programme with cricket, swimming, volleyball, basketball, track and field, badminton, chess, football, squash and hockey all available for learners, the uptake and interest in golf has surprised me!”

According to Aleem Hussain, President of the GGA and the Nexgen Golf Academy, “This project started in January 2021 under Allied Arts with Nicholas Fraser and has evolved into the a nationwide Programme helped tremendously by the Five Priorities initiative introduced by Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand this year whereby all learners must be exposed to a sport.”

With Westside Golf Course set to open to the public shortly, learners will now have access to a facility that allows them to experience all aspects of golfing.