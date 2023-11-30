Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:36 AM
Nov 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown this Saturday as the East Bank Versus the Rest Street Football competition ignites the Mocha Community Centre’s Tarmac as teams battle for quarter finals spots. With a fierce lineup of matches marking the climax of the preliminary stage, anticipation is soaring for an epic clash of skills and strategy.
Witness the crème de la crème of street ballers converging on the Mocha Tarmac, all vying for the prestigious title and a chance to pocket a substantial cash prize. Among the contenders, powerhouses like Sparta Boss, Taliban, Agricola, and Back Circle stand tall, each leading their respective groups with an impressive two victories in as many games. Back Circle however, with a win and a loss, will be looking for a chance to secure a spot in quarterfinals.
Ballerz Entertainment orchestrated this high-stakes tournament that initially drew in 20 competitive teams, all eyeing a slice of the impressive $1,000,000 prize pool. The atmosphere is electric as the competition intensifies, promising more thrilling moments with each game played.
Excitement is set to reach its pinnacle as the event hurtles towards its grand culmination on December 23.
I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.
Nov 30, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The 19th edition of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival is all set to kick off today at the National Gymnasium, located along Mandela...
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Incidents in which bigger children bully smaller children in school has been around since time immemorial.... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]