Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown this Saturday as the East Bank Versus the Rest Street Football competition ignites the Mocha Community Centre’s Tarmac as teams battle for quarter finals spots. With a fierce lineup of matches marking the climax of the preliminary stage, anticipation is soaring for an epic clash of skills and strategy.

Witness the crème de la crème of street ballers converging on the Mocha Tarmac, all vying for the prestigious title and a chance to pocket a substantial cash prize. Among the contenders, powerhouses like Sparta Boss, Taliban, Agricola, and Back Circle stand tall, each leading their respective groups with an impressive two victories in as many games. Back Circle however, with a win and a loss, will be looking for a chance to secure a spot in quarterfinals.

Ballerz Entertainment orchestrated this high-stakes tournament that initially drew in 20 competitive teams, all eyeing a slice of the impressive $1,000,000 prize pool. The atmosphere is electric as the competition intensifies, promising more thrilling moments with each game played.

Excitement is set to reach its pinnacle as the event hurtles towards its grand culmination on December 23.