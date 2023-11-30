Human Services Ministry records 257 domestic violence cases this year

…36 sexual offence matters also recorded

Kaieteur News – For the year thus far, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, has received reports of 257 domestic violence cases as well as 36 sexual offences matters.

This is according to Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud who mentioned the statistics on Tuesday while delivering a message in observance of International Day of Violence against Women in Guyana. The observance is being held under the theme ‘UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.’

The minister said in her statement that in 2023, the authorities received 8009 calls through its three-year-old toll-free 914 hotline which is the reporting portal for cases of gender-based violence.

In all cases, Minister Persaud said action was taken and over 50 women were placed in State or partner shelters or were provided with rent for three months when fleeing abusive situations.

She noted too that hundreds of women benefitted from free legal counsel and intervention through the Legal Pro Bono Initiative and that many of them received SAFE vouchers, survival kits and other support including free skills training, employment opportunities and help for their children.

The minister in her message stated that, “In the last few months, a number of Guyanese women were brutally murdered in the prime of their lives, leaving pain, hurt, and grief in the wake of this horrific spate of violence. These losses have hurt each one of us and I am deeply concerned and disturbed that domestic violence continues to wreak havoc in our country.” In addition, the minister made a special appeal to families to report cases of violence.

She related that in observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the ministry’s 16-day calendar of events would highlight the multiple areas of investment it has made through its Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unity and the Spotlight Initiative to develop a comprehensive and robust Gender-Based Violence Response Framework and strengthen their systems. She added that a number of key groups and the wider public will be engaged in the continuing investment to expand and amplify these efforts.

The minister said also that the ministry is bolstering its awareness campaigns so that persons in dire need of help and support can access their support services. “We have been working through the Foundation Programmes which targets 13 to 25 year-old and provided training and education to stakeholders and youths in Region 6 and 7,” she shared.

In her statement, Minister Persaud pointed out that over the years too many cases have not been taken to the courts and because of this, perpetrators must be held accountable.

She related that her ministry has been working on two pieces of legislation to facilitate this; they include the Family Violence Bill to replace the Domestic Violence Act and a Harassment Bill. The new Family Violence Bill, she explained would provide for harsher punitive measures for perpetrators, more accountability, less discretionary measures and wider protective coverage for family members affected by violence.

She added that new Hope and Justice Centers, which is a collaboration between her ministry and Legal Affairs Ministry operating under the One Stop Model will provide all the crucial services to survivors under one roof, including medical to police reports, to psychosocial support, counselling and legal services, all at no cost.

“I call on those who are experiencing violence to reach out to us and those who know that violence is occurring in their family, workplace, neighbourhood, friend circle to not be afraid, reach out through the 914 Hotline, it is toll-free and help will be forthcoming,” she urged.