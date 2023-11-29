Security Advisor: Guyana must maintain strong diplomatic relations amidst border controversy

Kaieteur News – Project Manager of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP), Dr. Clement Henry made several recommendations for the authorities to pursue amidst the ongoing border controversy the country has with neighbouring Venezuela.

Speaking at a public awareness forum on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Tuesday, Dr. Henry noted that Guyana among other things, the country must maintain strong diplomatic ties and ensure internal consensus and stability in the face of the aggression from the Bolivarian Republic.

“Politically, it is crucial for Guyana to maintain internal consensus on how to handle the controversy, a unified national stance strengthens Guyana positions,” Dr. Henry stated.

The CSSP Project Manager noted too that Guyana should continue in pursuing its legal objectives on the international stage.

He stressed that participating in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing to settle the dispute demonstrates Guyana’s commitment to international law and peaceful resolutions.

Dr. Henry also recommended that while Guyana is pursuing peaceful resolutions, it should ensure that its defence and security measures are adequate to defend national sovereignty.

“It is essential to maintain public communication about the nature of the controversy…As [this] can foster national unity and further understanding of the matter.

“This is important in the context that if Venezuela adopts the strategy of using these non-state actors such as ‘Sindicato’ and other gangs to come over and destabilize the region,” he added.

Just last week, at a sensitization programme held at The Bishops’ High School, International Relations Expert, Guyanese Professor Dr. Mark Kirton called for Heads of Government within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to show their unwavering support for Guyana in the face of Venezuela’s increased aggression.

“I reiterate the call for a meeting of CARICOM Heads before the 3rd of December with the sole item on the agenda being the existential threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and a pledge for unequivocal and unwavering support for Guyana,” Dr. Kirton said.

Dr. Kirton said he believes too that there should be consideration for an enhanced regional security system to serve as part of a broader international strategic deterrence mission.

“We need enhanced robust relationships with countries like Brazil and greater alliance with countries not only in this hemisphere but also with the African Union and the BRICS, Russia…We have to go to all of those who have been, in a sense, on the fence and get the unequivocal support from our own brothers and sisters in the region,” Dr. Kirton said, likening the situation with Venezuela to that of a class bully.

He said that, that is the reason for Guyana’s Regional Allies to show its support.

Meanwhile, CARICOM has been showing its support for Guyana amidst the ongoing threats by Venezuela by issuing written statements.

In its most recent statement, CARICOM reiterated its support for the judicial process to be followed and expressed hope that Venezuela will engage fully in that process before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award in relation the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

“CARICOM earnestly hopes that Venezuela is not raising the prospect of using force or military means to get its own way in this controversy over territory. After all, it has been the long-standing position of Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Venezuela that our region must remain a zone of peace,” Dr. Kirton said.