Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt flower defeat Port Mourant to emerge zone C winner

Nov 29, 2023 Sports

BCB 2023 cricket season

Kaieteur Sports – Powerhouse Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour on Saturday emerged as the winner of zone C in the Berbice Cricket Board Premier T20 cricket tournament. They easily defeated arch rivals Port Mourant by 58 runs at the Area H ground to advance tothe quarterfinals along with Port Mourant.

Jason Sinclair

Sylus Tyndall

Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour captain Clinton Pestano won the toss and elected to bat first in hot humid weather in front of a fair size crowd. The aggressive Vidal Crandon and national under17 vice captain Matthew Pottaya added 34 for the first wicket before Pottaya was caught off the bowling of Vinod Samaroofor 14 in the 4th over. Veteran batsman Jason Sinclair joined Crandon and the added 14 for the second wicked before Crandonwho struck 4 boundaries was brilliantly caught by Ravin Budwa off Samaroo for 22.

National player Clinton Pestano 6, former national arounder Eon Hooper and West Indies female vice captain Shemaine Campbell were dismissed cheaply to leave the home team at 70 for 5 in the 10th over. The promising 16 year old Ramesh Bharat and Sinclair then added a crucial 39 for the 6th wicket before bharat was caught off Madan Budhram for 19. Sinclair 38 and all rounder Keith Simpson 7 not out then guided the home team to 128 for seven of their allotted 20 overs. Bowling for Port Mourant Cricket Club, Vinod Samaroo took two wickets for 31 runs, Madan Budhram 2 for 10 from 4 overs while Joshua Ramsammy, Josh Harrichand and Yogindra Harrinarine took one wicket apiece.

Needing to score 129 from 20 overs, Port Mourant were rocked back early when Pestano had Andy Mohan for 2 off the second ball of the innings. Madan Budhram and Rampersaud Ramnath added 22 for the second wicket before pacer Keon Sinclair had Budhram caught and bowled for 8. The Port Mourant team never recovered and were eventually dismissed for 70 off the fifth ball of the 20th over. The batsman dismissed for Port Mourant were Ramnath 14, Navin Budwa 0, Samaroo 0, Williams 4, Permaul 0, Harrinarine 2, Ramsammy 8, while Khan was unbeaten on 7 not out.

Senior inter-county fast bowler Slyus Tyndall took three wickets for five runs from three hostile overs, left arm spinner Simpson two for 16 and Clinton Pestano 2 for 13. Keon Sinclair, Ramesh Bharat and Eon Hooper took a wicket apiece.

The fixtures for quarter finals to be played on a date set by the Berbice Cricket Board are:

Rose Hall Town NAMILCO vs Blairmont @ Area H

Albion vs Port Mourant @ Port Mourant

Tucber Park vs Rose Hall Canje@ Canje

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

