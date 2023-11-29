Dem boss nah like ambitious people

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever notice who is de people who does get promote at dem wuk place. Is dem wah does stay quiet and stay in dem corner and don’t try fuh show how smart or ambitious dem is.

Deh gat some workers, when dem come fuh wuk, is like dem believe dem gat a share in de business. So dem does always like fuh talk up and even oppose de boss. But deh gat some others who does only see de workplace as somewhere where dem earning a living and dem don’t give too much of a hoot about what is right and what is wrong and who should do what and when.

Dem is de people who does get promote because de boss does not see dem as a threat. But once you start fuh show that you gat brains and you can outshine de boss and yuh gat ambition, de boss and de owners does tek a serious look at you and yuh goose does be cooked.

Guyana gat some politician like dat. Dem nah want smart people around them. Just dem wah gan be like robots. Dem nah want independent opinions. Dem only only want “yes” people around them. Dat is why de country is where it is.

So is not talent or ability dat in de main thing wah does cause yuh fuh get promote, it is conformity. Dem boys want you fuh do as you are told and not as you feel.

We have a fellow in we company. We used to call he “The Computer”. Is not because he know everything or because he was quick at his work. No, it was because if he was not doing anything for 15 minutes he would go to sleep.

Yuh know he get promote. Today he is de boss.

Talk Half! Leff Half!