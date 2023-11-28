GRA alarmed at increase in arms smuggling

Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM
Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?
Nov 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo’s failure to ring-fence the various field development plans that have come to his... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]