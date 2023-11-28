Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GRA alarmed at increase in arms smuggling

Nov 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority has expressed concern with the current trend of persons attempting to smuggle firearms and other such restricted items through personal consignments such as barrels at ports of entry.

The authority as well as the law enforcement officers rely heavily on technology and remaining on high alert at all times, so that they are able to detect attempts of smuggling and prevent the items from entering the country. GRA is advising persons who are contemplating to smuggle or already doing so to “cease and desist.

On the 17th of this month during a scanning of incoming cargo the GRA seized, several firearms and over 5,000 assorted rounds of ammunition of various caliber found concealed in a barrel containing food stuff and household items imported from the USA. At the re-inspection of the shipment the man who presented himself to uplift same was handed over to the police along with the guns and ammunition.

Lastly, the Revenue Authority also is pleading with the public to report any illicit, unlawful activities utilising telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Day/night Dirt Bike Race set for December 2

Nov 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Read More
Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery Volleyball tournament

Suriname Yelyco dominates Road 2 Recovery...

Nov 28, 2023

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Newbies District 9 crowned Cycling Champions

Nov 28, 2023

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East Bank vs. The Rest Football competition

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East...

Nov 28, 2023

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Chulai, Surujpaul lead Night Warriors to victory

Nov 28, 2023

GFF match officials involved in an accident in Hopetown

GFF match officials involved in an accident in...

Nov 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]