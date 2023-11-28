GRA alarmed at increase in arms smuggling

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority has expressed concern with the current trend of persons attempting to smuggle firearms and other such restricted items through personal consignments such as barrels at ports of entry.

The authority as well as the law enforcement officers rely heavily on technology and remaining on high alert at all times, so that they are able to detect attempts of smuggling and prevent the items from entering the country. GRA is advising persons who are contemplating to smuggle or already doing so to “cease and desist.

On the 17th of this month during a scanning of incoming cargo the GRA seized, several firearms and over 5,000 assorted rounds of ammunition of various caliber found concealed in a barrel containing food stuff and household items imported from the USA. At the re-inspection of the shipment the man who presented himself to uplift same was handed over to the police along with the guns and ammunition.

Lastly, the Revenue Authority also is pleading with the public to report any illicit, unlawful activities utilising telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.