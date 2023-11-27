Venezuela would not escape sanctions if it violates ICJ order -AG

Kaieteur News – While what will happen after December 03, 2023, when Venezuela holds its much-publicised referendum may be the question on the minds of many Guyanese, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall sought to reassure citizens that it is likely that Venezuela would have to face sanctions if it violates any order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and annex Guyana’s Essequibo County.

In response to a question from a student during a panel discussion held at The Bishops’ High School on Friday last, the AG reminded citizens that the Government of Guyana has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for protective measures.

Nandlall noted while Venezuela can go ahead with the vote, acting on it is something totally different.

“Let us for a moment interpret the tone and tannery of Delcy Rodriquez, Vice President of Venezuela, to mean that they will not obey the Court’s process… not obeying the Court’s order is striking at the heart of international law, norm and legal order… they will be violating a World Court Order,” he said.

The AG stressed that the ICJ is a Court that doesn’t stand alone but stand as the judicial enforcement agency of the largest global organization on earth – the UN.

“There is no court that would not have the ability to enforce its own order. If you go to our High Court and you violate a court order, the judge has the power to jail you. Now translate that to the International Court of Justice, the very summit of the hierarchal structure of the legal order of the world; it is unimaginable that the violation of an order of that court will go without sanctions,” the Attorney General said.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and Guyana’s Agent on the border case before the ICJ, Carl Greenidge in his response, to the question said while “We don’t know what (will happen). Guyana has to confirm to international law.

“We have responsibilities, we have to protect our interest and that is what we will do…It is likely from what Venezuela said that they will continue with the referendum… the key thing is that at the level of the UN and of the Court it was made clear that they [Venezuela] are not empowered to act on whatever comes out of the referendum,” Greenidge added.

Venezuela’s December 3 referendum essentially seeks to authorise the government of the Bolivarian Republic to embark on the annexation of Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region and to create a state within that country.

Venezuela has already said, through its Vice President that moves to the ICJ, where the matter has been referred for review, by Guyana to stop the referendum in its current form will not deter the December 03 vote.