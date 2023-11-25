Golden Jaguars icons Kayode Mckinnon and Richard Reynolds take helm as U-20 men’s head coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively

Kaieteur Sports – Former Golden Jaguars stars Kayode McKinnon and Richard Reynolds have taken up positions as Head Coach and Goalkeeping Coach, respectively, for the Guyana’s Under-20 Men’s National Team ahead of the upcoming February 2024 Concacaf Championship Qualifiers.

McKinnon and Reynolds’ appointments were finalised recently, with the signing of one-year contracts set to commence on December 1.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde emphasised that the federation remains dedicated to tapping into the abilities of former players, as evidenced by the recent selections of McKinnon and Reynolds.

“I am happy to see former players bring a wealth of experience and insight to our national teams. Their dedication and passion for the sport are invaluable, and it’s a testament to our commitment at GFF to harness their talents.”

“The recent appointments of McKinnon and Reynolds signify our ongoing efforts to ensure that the legacy and knowledge of our former stars continue to contribute significantly to the development and success of Guyana’s football future,” Forde said.

McKinnon started his pro journey at Bakewell Topp XX in Guyana’s National Football League, representing his hometown, Linden. In 2002, he debuted for the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team, igniting an illustrious journey. His impact reverberated through crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in 2006, 2010, and notably in 2014, where his contributions elevated Guyana’s football stature to unprecedented levels. He also played for Trinidad’s North East Stars, Antigua Barracuda F.C. in the USL Professional League and Tobago United and Caledonia AIA during a stint in Spain, particularly in Las Palmas.

Through twenty-five Golden Jaguars appearances, he’s etched his legacy into the fabric of Guyana’s football history, earning the moniker “the magician.” Today, McKinnon holds a FA level III-A (UEFA A) credential and has been coaching in the United States since 2012. McKinnon’s coaching expertise spans across all levels of soccer/Fútbol, training players in varsity, collegiate, Olympic and professional spheres.

McKinnon said he is enthusiastic to join the Under-20 programme which gives him a chance to create opportunities for aspiring young men.

“I am very excited to be at the helm of the Guyana’s Under-20 Men’s National Team in the country where I was born and raised. What an opportunity to provide possibilities to the aspiring young men within my country.”

“I look forward to leading this programme into the future and representing Guyana proudly by the institution of Grace. I also want to thank President Wayne Forde and Technical Director Bryan Joseph for their ongoing support and belief in the national programme. It’s an exciting time to be part of the transformation and I cannot wait to get started with the team.”

Former Golden Jaguars captain Reynolds made his national team debut in 2008 after stints with local club Alpha United. Throughout his career, he notched 32 appearances, participating in various national and international tournaments, including World Cup qualifications and Caribbean Football United Championships. Reynolds is also happy to be able to contribute to the nurturing of Guyana’s emerging talents.

“I just want to say thank you to the Guyana Football Federation for this great opportunity to become the Guyana Men’s Under-20 goalkeepers coach. It is such an honour and heartwarming to myself as once a national goalkeeper to have this opportunity to share my knowledge and experience to coach the young Golden Jaguars goalkeepers, the future of Guyana football national team.”

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph noted that the GFF is thrilled to welcome former players McKinnon and Reynolds as part of the Under-20 programme to provide Guyana’s emerging talents with first hand access to authentic expertise. “The addition of these two former players to the Under-20 programme ensures that these young talents are exposed to individuals with authentic experience. They are ready and prepared to impart their invaluable insights and game knowledge to the young aspirants.”

Kayode has a particular skillset that I believe will prove invaluable to the programme and would supplement the culture of the Senior Mens team. He is a coach with a strong belief in the mental side of the game and is also a solid tactician. I believe he offers much of the qualities we see in the current Senior Men’s Head coach. Joseph explained that former players are required to either holders of the appropriate coaching licenses or actively pursuing same to be eligible to lead national team programmes.

The group stage qualifiers, spanning from February 23 to March 2, 2024, will unfold across five venues in Central America and the Caribbean. The twenty-seven men’s Under-20 teams have been categorised into three groups of five and three groups of four. Guyana is placed in Group B alongside El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Following the round-robin matches during February 23 to March 2, 2024, the topranking team from each group will secure a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship, joining the six pre-seeded top-ranked nations.

Forde’s administration remains steadfast in advocating a national team policy centred on utilising the abilities and knowledge of former players, steering the course for a developing programme focused on enhancing football across Guyana.