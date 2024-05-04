Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:56 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee Introductory Course Certificate

May 04, 2024 Sports

Participants take part in a practical session during the programme.

Participants take part in a practical session during the programme.

Kaieteur Sports – Twenty three (23) more individuals, including six (6) female from the Rupununi Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), on Sunday successfully completed the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Referee Introductory Course as part of the Federation’s efforts to bolster the referee pool.

GFF Head of Referees Lenval Peart and Referees Instructor Sherwin Johnson led the practical and theoretical workshop, conducted from April 26-28, 2024 in Lethem, Rupununi.

Participants were tasked with grasping the intricacies of the beautiful game and the integral role referees play in matches, which included familiarising themselves with international regulations and guidelines.

They also completed vital fitness evaluations.

Gaibert Salty, Clifford Marcel, Neville Gillette, Peter Isaacs, Vandette Henry, Loraine

Alcides, Ireen Chico, Don Melville, Christopher Phillips, Adon Jacobus, Morphie

Robertson, Samantha Paulino, David Francis, Shannon Williams, Glenia Charles,

The new referees take part in a class room session.

The new referees take part in a class room session.

Garville Daniels, Carl Albert, Gabriel David, Clivelin Captain, Ovid Brown, Gilbert

Williams, Ronaldo Ignatio and Rowl Victoriano were all awarded certificates at the end of the workshop.

Peart said he was satisfied with the group’s high level of engagement and focus on understanding the game.

“The GFF remains committed to investing in training programmes aimed at recruiting new referees to guarantee the presence of officials for matches across Guyana.

Additionally, we also ensure our registered referees’ participation in FIFA and CONCACAF training seminars so that they stay abreast of international rules and regulations.”

He added that the recruitment drive will continue throughout the year.

Since the beginning of the recruitment drive, seventy-six (76) individuals, including former footballers, have successfully completed the course and are now registered with the GFF Referees Department.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series victory

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series...

May 04, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory....
Read More
Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup squad 

Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup...

May 04, 2024

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

May 04, 2024

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Schools Football kicks off today

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National...

May 04, 2024

Women’s Chess Championship title in the balance

Women’s Chess Championship title in the...

May 04, 2024

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee Introductory Course Certificate

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee...

May 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]