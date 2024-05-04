Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee Introductory Course Certificate

Kaieteur Sports – Twenty three (23) more individuals, including six (6) female from the Rupununi Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), on Sunday successfully completed the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Referee Introductory Course as part of the Federation’s efforts to bolster the referee pool.

GFF Head of Referees Lenval Peart and Referees Instructor Sherwin Johnson led the practical and theoretical workshop, conducted from April 26-28, 2024 in Lethem, Rupununi.

Participants were tasked with grasping the intricacies of the beautiful game and the integral role referees play in matches, which included familiarising themselves with international regulations and guidelines.

They also completed vital fitness evaluations.

Gaibert Salty, Clifford Marcel, Neville Gillette, Peter Isaacs, Vandette Henry, Loraine

Alcides, Ireen Chico, Don Melville, Christopher Phillips, Adon Jacobus, Morphie

Robertson, Samantha Paulino, David Francis, Shannon Williams, Glenia Charles,

Garville Daniels, Carl Albert, Gabriel David, Clivelin Captain, Ovid Brown, Gilbert

Williams, Ronaldo Ignatio and Rowl Victoriano were all awarded certificates at the end of the workshop.

Peart said he was satisfied with the group’s high level of engagement and focus on understanding the game.

“The GFF remains committed to investing in training programmes aimed at recruiting new referees to guarantee the presence of officials for matches across Guyana.

Additionally, we also ensure our registered referees’ participation in FIFA and CONCACAF training seminars so that they stay abreast of international rules and regulations.”

He added that the recruitment drive will continue throughout the year.

Since the beginning of the recruitment drive, seventy-six (76) individuals, including former footballers, have successfully completed the course and are now registered with the GFF Referees Department.