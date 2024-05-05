VP Jagdeo sacrificed personal riches, global prominence to lead party to strongest position ever

Pres. Ali tells PPP Congress…

Kaieteur News – “Solid as ever, strong forever, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP),” was the chant made by President Irfaan Ali on Saturday during the opening session of the Party’s 32nd Congress – highest decision-making body.

President Ali told his party’s membership that “this party that we are part of has never been on such solid footing in the history of our party, I repeat this, this is the strongest the PPP has ever been.”

The President, in large part, credited the repositioning and realigning of the party, to its General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo.

“We were led by a legend in politics, Bharrat Jagdeo,” the president exhorted.

Held under the theme, “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite Our People for Progress and Prosperity,” President Ali told those in attendance.

“I want to publicly acknowledge on behalf of the membership of the PPP, that the then former President and our General Secretary (GS)—Bharrat Jagdeo—had before him many offers, many offers that would have enriched him, many offers that would have positioned him globally but he sacrificed every hour of his time for the PPP, to ensure that the PPP remain strong, remain resilient and remain the champion but more importantly in that sacrifice to ensure that the PPP remain the champion of the people of this country,” President Ali told PPP members gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Qualifying the strength of the party as the strongest political force in the country at present, Ali further adumbrated that more and more young people are becoming members of the political movement.

“Young Guyanese, the future of this country… are embracing us, they are embracing us because they see in us the hope, they see in us a party that can fulfill their aspirations they see in us a party that has stood the test of time and did not remove from its founding philosophy, its founding principles and its founding values and that is to always be on the side of the people,” he declared.

According to President Ali, the party’s 32nd Congress was being held “under much better circumstances than our last Congress.”

To this end, he recalled, “when we met at the last Congress, the membership of the PPP, the delegates and observers of the last Congress mandated the party to realign itself with the changing circumstances in our country and to provide the captivating leadership that would return hope to the people of our country and that would provide the strongest possible leadership in the PPP.”

To this end, the President said, staying true to that mandate “we could not have asked to be led than a stronger comrade.

Jagdeo, he said “took the mantle as GS and immediately upon the mandate of the last congress; There was a thorough self-examination of the strengths and the weaknesses and led by the GS, we developed a plan and a strategy to convert every weakness into strengths and to lay a path for the party that is sustainable, resilient and one that allowed us to achieve victory in 2020.”

To this end, he was adamant, “…we must not take this period in the life and history of our party lightly, it was a time in our country when the leadership of the PPP was tested; tested in every which way and form. We were followed; we were identified for preferential and differential treatment, our rights were trampled upon; we were paraded before the courts, this sought to strip the dignity of the leadership of the PPP but because of the strength of the membership of the PPP that dignity stands outstanding today.”

He was at the time referencing the party’s time in opposition between 2015 and 2020 and its struggles to regain power.

Qualifying his position, the President reminded that following its last Congress, “we embarked on a journey, the One Guyana Concept is not accidental, the One Guyana concept was birthed after the last Congress when we designed. It wasn’t a slogan, when we designed a philosophy in the then opposition and the PPP, of creating a One Guyana, One future, a one Guyana, one people, one future and the mandate of the leadership of the PPP was to walk every single street, walk every single corner, touch every single community touch every heart, reach out to every Guyanese and bring back hope aspiration and vision for the people of Guyana.”

As such, he was of the view that “It is this mandate that allowed us to reposition the PPP and to get the message back out there that the only national party is the PPP, and if you have any doubts look across this room at the membership and be proud that this is a representation of Guyana, every inch of Guyana is represented here.”

The President is his address was adamant the party’s, “vision is clear and the mission is clear and the mission was to rebuild to modernise to carry our message to every home to disallow, those with racists and divisive agenda to build our narrative and this was a weakness that we identified at the last Congress.”

Lamenting that, “we allowed others to define who we are, we allowed others to define the narrative about who we are.” He said, “from the day we took back control of that narrative by naturally showing to the people of this country what the PPP stands for the population rallied behind the PPP/C and that is what allowed us to grow this party.”

President Ali continued: “It was no easy task while in opposition to awaken the political consciousness of the people and I would say that it is this that allowed the people to make an informed decision in electing the PPP back into office in 2020.”

To this end, he was adamant, “We must never fail to call out the minority who masquerade as the voice of society but does not have the dignity or integrity to stand up for this country when it matters.”