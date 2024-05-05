Man shoots mason over bus fare argument

Kaieteur News – A North Ruimveldt, Georgetown man was on Tuesday arrested by police after he allegedly shot an 18-year old mason to the leg following an argument over a minibus fare.

The victim has been identified as Sean Graham of Lot 48 Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown. Graham was shot to his right thigh.

The incident occurred at approximately 18:30hrs while he was standing in the vicinity of the Exit in North Ruimveldt.

Kaieteur News understands that earlier that evening, Graham and the suspect were travelling in the same route 41 minibus when they got into an argument with the bus conductor over the fare.

The suspect turned his attention to the victim over the same minibus fare issue. Graham and the suspect exited the vehicle some time later after arriving in North Ruimveldt.

Graham remained standing in the vicinity of the Exit, while the suspect went away.

Several minutes later, the suspect reportedly returned with another individual on a white motorcycle.

The motorcycle stopped and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at Graham. Graham was hit to the right thigh and fell to the ground while the suspect escaped with his accomplice on the motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses assisted in taking the injured man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received treatment for his injury.

Police subsequently arrested Kristof Watts as investigations continue.