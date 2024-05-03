Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

May 03, 2024 Sports

Veerasammy Permaul had another exceptional game yesterday picking up 4 wickets.

Veerasammy Permaul had another exceptional game yesterday picking up 4 wickets.

Kaieteur Sports – Some excellent bowling from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the young Ashmead Nedd, gave their teams crucial wins as yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast continued.

Essequibo Jaguars defeat Demerara Hawks by 7 wickets

Chasing 94 set by Hawks, the duo of Mavindra Dindyal (36) and Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory (36) took the Jags comfortably to 96-3; with Aryan Persaud picking up 2-10 and Ronaldo Alimohamed (1-25).

The Hawks batting suffered earlier at the hands of spinner Ashmead Nedd as he continued his form in this competition, starring with 4-6.

Support came from Harpy Eagles speedster Nial Smith who claimed 2-7, leaving David Williams (41) the only threat for the Hawks batting.

Berbice Piranhas beat Essequibo Anacondas by 50-runs

Quentin Sampson pummeled 50 off 17 balls with a quartet of fours and a handful of sixes while Rickey Sargeant (46),Tagenarine Chanderpaul (23) and Rajiv Ivan (15) took them to a daunting 148-3; with Bruce Vincent (2-18) the lone wicket-taker for Anacondas.

The Anacondas were then mowed down for 98 in 9.3 overs. Only Anthony Adams who spanked 28 off 12, Raymond Perez (20) and the consistent Ushardeva Balgobin (18) managed to trouble the scorers.

Spin master Veerasammy Permaul continued to torment batsmen this tournament, bowling his way to 4-24 with Garfield Phillips supporting with 3-10.

Action continues today from 12:30h.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

May 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Some excellent bowling from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the young Ashmead Nedd, gave their teams crucial wins as yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast...
Read More
Andre Fletcher smashes unbeaten 84 as West Indies A extend dominance to take 3-1 lead against Nepal

Andre Fletcher smashes unbeaten 84 as West Indies...

May 03, 2024

Official Anthem for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ‘Out of this World’, released by Sean Paul and Kes

Official Anthem for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup...

May 03, 2024

ICC bans Devon Thomas for five years under Anti-Corruption Code

ICC bans Devon Thomas for five years under...

May 03, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship to crown champions this weekend

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship to...

May 03, 2024

Nine newly trained teachers are now equipped to assist with FIFA F4S programme

Nine newly trained teachers are now equipped to...

May 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]