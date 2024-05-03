Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

Kaieteur Sports – Some excellent bowling from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the young Ashmead Nedd, gave their teams crucial wins as yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast continued.

Essequibo Jaguars defeat Demerara Hawks by 7 wickets

Chasing 94 set by Hawks, the duo of Mavindra Dindyal (36) and Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory (36) took the Jags comfortably to 96-3; with Aryan Persaud picking up 2-10 and Ronaldo Alimohamed (1-25).

The Hawks batting suffered earlier at the hands of spinner Ashmead Nedd as he continued his form in this competition, starring with 4-6.

Support came from Harpy Eagles speedster Nial Smith who claimed 2-7, leaving David Williams (41) the only threat for the Hawks batting.

Berbice Piranhas beat Essequibo Anacondas by 50-runs

Quentin Sampson pummeled 50 off 17 balls with a quartet of fours and a handful of sixes while Rickey Sargeant (46),Tagenarine Chanderpaul (23) and Rajiv Ivan (15) took them to a daunting 148-3; with Bruce Vincent (2-18) the lone wicket-taker for Anacondas.

The Anacondas were then mowed down for 98 in 9.3 overs. Only Anthony Adams who spanked 28 off 12, Raymond Perez (20) and the consistent Ushardeva Balgobin (18) managed to trouble the scorers.

Spin master Veerasammy Permaul continued to torment batsmen this tournament, bowling his way to 4-24 with Garfield Phillips supporting with 3-10.

Action continues today from 12:30h.