Teen brutally beaten by gang for standing up for mother

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was brutally beaten by a gang of men on Monday afternoon after he rebuked them for verbally abusing his mother by their home at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The victim has been identified as Akeel Loel. The suspects are known by their aliases as, “Mark”, “Simba”, “Latto”, “Red Man”, “Burice”, “Sammy” and “James”.
The step-father of the victim informed this publication that, Mark approached his wife at her shop, asking for her elder son who was not there at the time. Due to the mother not responding to other questions from Mark he allegedly got enraged and started to verbally abuse her. “Mark and this bai get some problem, so when he come asking for she son, she said, don’t ask me fuh mi son,” the step-father indicated.
Following this more persons reportedly joined Mark, as he insulted Loel’s mother. Loel, who was close by, reportedly intervened, by telling Mark, “Do not speak to my mother like that, don’t disrespect she.”
This reportedly made Mark more upset and he was caught on camera advancing and threatening Loel to, “shoot him for fun.” Not long after, Mark returned with a gang of men with cutlasses and attacked Loel, assaulting him brutally. “This boy received over 200 lashes from them man, they just kept coming and lashing he up,” the step-father related.
His mother was seen on camera trying to fight off the irate men by putting herself in harm’s way to protect her son. After the brawl, the stepfather highlighted that Loel was rushed to the Military Health Center, but was then transferred by ambulance to Diamond Hospital. Loel sustained multiple injuries on his head, which included a swollen left eye, a slash which required stitches right above the left eye and another slash on his head. Loel also received injuries about his body and a slash on one of his fingers. Subsequently, a report was lodged to the Police, but according to Loel’s family members, ranks have made no attempts to arrest the suspects who returned to vandalize their shop.
