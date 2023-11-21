Santos FC no-match for GDF, as GPF thrash Western Tigers 3-1

Latest update November 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2023 Sports
KFC Elite League Cup
Kaieteur Sports – The Lawmen took center stage over the weekend in the KFC Elite League Cup football championship at the Police Sports Club ground in Eve Leary. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club showcased their dominance with impressive victories against Santos FC and Western Tigers FC, respectively. GDF outplayed Santos with a resounding 5-1 win, while GPF secured a 3-1 victory over Western Tigers.
In the first match on Saturday, GPF faced Western Tigers and asserted control right from the start. Travis Henry struck first for GPF in the 27th minute, steering the team to a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
Neron Barron added another goal for GPF in the 62nd minute, but Andrew Murray’s goal for Western Tigers in the 67th minute hinted at a potential comeback. However, Jamal Harvey dashed those hopes with a brilliant goal in the 83rd minute, securing a convincing 3-1 win for GPF.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s showdown between GDF and Santos FC resulted in a commanding 5-1 victory for GDF. Delroy Fraser played a crucial role in securing the win for his team, scoring twice in the latter stages of the match.
Prior to that, it was Stephen McDonald (45+1’) and Sherwyn Caesar (73’) who netted the first two goals for GDF, paving the way for Fraser’s impressive brace (90’ and 90+3’) which solidified the win for GDF. Chris Macey also joined the scoring frenzy with a single goal inside the four-minute of stoppage time, sealing the emphatic 5-1 victory. Despite Santos’ efforts, Ryan Dowdling was the lone player to breach GDF’s defence, scoring the team’s sole goal in a losing effort.
