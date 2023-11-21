Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford gets maiden call up, Joseph is vice-captain as Windies name squad for England ODI series

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England, slated to commence on December 3. Shai Hope will continue to lead the team, with the exciting addition of Alzarri Joseph as the newly appointed vice-captain.

The squad boasts two uncapped players, Sherfane Rutherford and seam bowling all-rounder Matthew Forde, who has earned his first call-up to the senior international level. Additionally, the Selection Panel has recalled experienced wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich and opener Kjorn Ottley, adding depth and experience to the lineup.

Lead Selector Dr. Desmond Haynes expressed confidence in the squad’s composition, stating, “We have a clear vision. We are focused on building a solid team. Our main focus is to re-build for success at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.”

Alzarri Joseph’s appointment as vice-captain was attributed to his demonstrated maturity and leadership qualities during the recent CG United Super50 Cup. Dr. Haynes remarked, “We believe with exposure and opportunities he could be a future leader in West Indies cricket. Matthew Forde is a whole-hearted cricketer who has been impressive. He is one of the players coming through the West Indies Academy programme who can form part of the future.”

The CG United ODI Series, consisting of three matches, will bowl off with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and December 6. The third and final ODI will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on December 9.

In preparation for the series, the West Indies squad assembled for a camp in Antigua, starting yesterday, November 20. Head Coach Daren Sammy emphasized the importance of the camp, focusing on specific skills, fitness, and strength and conditioning sessions to prepare the team for the challenging encounters with England.

“We will have high-intensity, purposeful training sessions, and everything that we do will be geared towards improving and winning,” Sammy declared.

Fans eager to witness the action can purchase tickets in advance through the Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard at www.tickets.windiescricket.com.

Full Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Match Schedule:

Sunday, December 3: 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 9:30 am

Wednesday, December 6: 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 1:30 pm

Saturday, December 9: 3rd CG United ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados – 1:30 pm