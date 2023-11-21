Chase draw with Mackenzie High as Carmel and Bartica record narrow wins

Limacol U18 Schools Football League

Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League’s fifth round took place over the weekend at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. Bartica and Carmel Secondary secured victories in their latest matches, while Chase and Mackenzie High played to a 2-all draw.

Mackenzie High and Chase’s Academic Foundation clashed in a thrilling encounter that culminated in a 2-2 draw, showcasing Mackenzie High’s determination in this year’s competition. Despite Chase Academy’s reputation, Mackenzie High held them to an impressive draw after scoring two early goals. Justin Alcindar of Chase scored the first goal for Chase Academy in the 9th minute, followed by Kersten Gonsalves brilliant goal which extended their lead some three minutes later.

Azainneo Benjamin narrowed the gap 60 seconds after, making it 2-1 before Deon Peters leveled the score 2-all in the 40th minute with a brilliant strike for Mackenzie. However, both teams defended well for the remainder of the match, resulting in a 2-2 final score despite several attempts from both sides to secure a win.

In the other fixture, Carmel Secondary faced Ann’s Grove Secondary, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Carmel with Ian Daniels (60’) scoring the solitary goal of the match. The game saw four yellow cards issued during the tense clash.

Also, Bartica Secondary met Santa Rosa Secondary in a high-energy match on Saturday evening. Despite both teams making numerous attempts at goal, Rezier Ried of Bartica broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Santa Rosa.