Chase draw with Mackenzie High as Carmel and Bartica record narrow wins

Latest update November 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 21, 2023 Sports
Limacol U18 Schools Football League
Kaieteur Sports – The Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League’s fifth round took place over the weekend at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. Bartica and Carmel Secondary secured victories in their latest matches, while Chase and Mackenzie High played to a 2-all draw.
Mackenzie High and Chase’s Academic Foundation clashed in a thrilling encounter that culminated in a 2-2 draw, showcasing Mackenzie High’s determination in this year’s competition. Despite Chase Academy’s reputation, Mackenzie High held them to an impressive draw after scoring two early goals. Justin Alcindar of Chase scored the first goal for Chase Academy in the 9th minute, followed by Kersten Gonsalves brilliant goal which extended their lead some three minutes later.
Azainneo Benjamin narrowed the gap 60 seconds after, making it 2-1 before Deon Peters leveled the score 2-all in the 40th minute with a brilliant strike for Mackenzie. However, both teams defended well for the remainder of the match, resulting in a 2-2 final score despite several attempts from both sides to secure a win.
In the other fixture, Carmel Secondary faced Ann’s Grove Secondary, resulting in a 1-0 victory for Carmel with Ian Daniels (60’) scoring the solitary goal of the match. The game saw four yellow cards issued during the tense clash.
Also, Bartica Secondary met Santa Rosa Secondary in a high-energy match on Saturday evening. Despite both teams making numerous attempts at goal, Rezier Ried of Bartica broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Santa Rosa.
The looting of Guyana’s resources and everybody busy with Venezuela!
Nov 21, 2023SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England, slated to commence on December 3. Shai Hope...
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo’s assertion that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is committed to the... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]