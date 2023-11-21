Barbara Marshall birth anniversary dominoes set to conclude Wednesday night

Kaieteur Sports – The Barbara Marshall birth anniversary dominoes competition is set to conclude tomorrow, Wednesday, night at Dynasty Sports Club.

The quarterfinals and semi finals were contested last evening at Dynasty with 300, Spartans, Gold is Money, Mix Up A, Players and Vikings battling for supremacy.

The prizes are-1st Prize is $200,000 + trophy; 2nd Prize is $100,000 + trophy; 3rd Prize is $50,000.00 + trophy; most outstanding female a trophy, a medal and $10,000.00.

Organiser, Marshall, has expressed gratitude to her sponsors including Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall whom she said has always been supportive. “Sunich is such a kind individual, he always renders assistance to sports in Guyana and I would like to say a special thank you to him. I would also like to thank my other sponsors and let them know that without them this event would not have been possible”, she added. Among other sponsors are Rodrick Harry, Raymond Ali and Jermain Jackson.