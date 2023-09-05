Cornwall carnage at Kensington Oval

CPL – Barbados Royals successfully chased 221 runs to complete a remarkable eight wicket win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to bat first, and they reaped the rewards as Andre Fletcher and Will Smeed put together the highest opening partnership of this year’s tournament so far, 115 runs, to galvanise their team. A rapid half-century from Captain Sherfane Rutherford, from just 24 balls, would then propel the total to 220/4 after 20 overs.

Barbados Royals would produce a sensational chase in response, Rahkeem Cornwall leading the way with a 42-ball century to ensure they achieved a stunning 8 wicket victory in front of a home crowd.

It was a sublime batting performance from the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, with Andre Fletcher and Will Smeed guiding their team to 70-0 in the PowerPlay. Their partnership would reach 115 before Rahkeem Cornwall would dismiss them both with his offspin. The Patriots continued to try to accelerate the score, and in a tactical move, batter Jyd Goolie was retired out in the 17th over, having scored 22 off 16 balls. Captain Sherfane Rutherford would showcase his destructive abilities, scoring 65 runs in just 27 balls, his innings including five 6s, to allow the Patriots to reach a formidable 220/4 after 20 overs.

Barbados Royals would themselves have an effective PowerPlay; despite losing the wicket of Kyle Mayers, they scored 67 runs in the first six overs of their chase. Rahkeem Cornwall would launch his way to a 23-ball half century, as the Royals continued to find the boundary after the fielding restrictions were lifted.

Cornwall would continue to unleash the big shots as he reached a century in just 45 balls, his first CPL century. Cornwall would retire hurt after reaching 102 runs, but Rovman Powell and Alick Athanaze would see the Royals home, ensuring they won by eight wickets, as they finished on 223/2.

The next leg of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will continue this evening as the action reaches Trinidad & Tobago.