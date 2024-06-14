CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table Tennis equipment to Indigenous schools

Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2024 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), thanks to the generosity of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Guyana Limited, distributed 21 tables to several schools in Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9.
Godfrey Munroe, president of the GTTA, stated that the distribution is part of the Association’s mandate to expand the sport across Guyana, with a particular focus on the indigenous community.
The presentation took place yesterday at CNOOC’s High Street headquarters, where representatives from the various schools received the equipment, valued at approximately $4 million.
“This investment is symbolic,” Munroe told the gathering, which also included CNOOC Guyana Limited’s president, Liu Xiaoxiang, Deputy Chief Education Officer Marti De Souza, and other officials from the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Department.
“It says that Table Tennis will be played across Guyana, in terms of having National Championships, with players coming from the various Regions,” Munroe said.
The former national player turn GTTA president added, that the custodians of the sport in Guyana “felt that these areas were at a disadvantage, that’s why we’ve made this investment of tables, balls and racquets, while complimentary training will soon be in your villages. I think one of the key parts of this is the investment in building capacity, and working in harmony with persons in those villages.”
The Ministry of Education’s Deputy Chief Education Officer said the CNOOC Guyana Limited’s contribution will ensure that the sport of Table Tennis remains vibrant in Guyana, “and after receiving the equipment, will definitely make a difference in the hinterland schools.”
The schools in Region 1 that will benefit are Waramuri Primary, St. Nicholas Primary, North West Secondary, Yarakita Primary, and Port Kaituma Primary.
In Region 6, one table will go to Orealla Primary, while Three Miles Secondary in Region 7 will receive two tables.
Kato Secondary and Mahdia Secondary in Region 8, along with Karasabai Primary, Katoka Primary, Mururunau Primary, and Nappi Primary, are the beneficiaries in Region 9.
In Region 4, the GTTA will present one table to Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre, as Munroe emphasized the importance of inclusion in the sport.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 14, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for its Senior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West...
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The United States of America (USA) prides itself as the bastion of democracy and the land of the free.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]