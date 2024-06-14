Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table Tennis equipment to Indigenous schools

Jun 14, 2024 Sports

Representatives from the GTTA, CNOOC Guyana Limited and the Ministry of Education, along with representatives from the various schools at Thursday’s presentation. (Rawle Toney photo)

Representatives from the GTTA, CNOOC Guyana Limited and the Ministry of Education, along with representatives from the various schools at Thursday’s presentation. (Rawle Toney photo)

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), thanks to the generosity of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Guyana Limited, distributed 21 tables to several schools in Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Godfrey Munroe, president of the GTTA, stated that the distribution is part of the Association’s mandate to expand the sport across Guyana, with a particular focus on the indigenous community.

The presentation took place yesterday at CNOOC’s High Street headquarters, where representatives from the various schools received the equipment, valued at approximately $4 million.

“This investment is symbolic,” Munroe told the gathering, which also included CNOOC Guyana Limited’s president, Liu Xiaoxiang, Deputy Chief Education Officer Marti De Souza, and other officials from the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Department.

CNOOC Guyana Limited’s president, Liu Xiaoxiang (right) makes his company’s presentation to a student from North West Secondary.

CNOOC Guyana Limited’s president, Liu Xiaoxiang (right) makes his company’s presentation to a student from North West Secondary.

“It says that Table Tennis will be played across Guyana, in terms of having National Championships, with players coming from the various Regions,” Munroe said.

The former national player turn GTTA president added, that the custodians of the sport in Guyana “felt that these areas were at a disadvantage, that’s why we’ve made this investment of tables, balls and racquets, while complimentary training will soon be in your villages. I think one of the key parts of this is the investment in building capacity, and working in harmony with persons in those villages.”

The Ministry of Education’s Deputy Chief Education Officer said the CNOOC Guyana Limited’s contribution will ensure that the sport of Table Tennis remains vibrant in Guyana, “and after receiving the equipment, will definitely make a difference in the hinterland schools.”

The schools in Region 1 that will benefit are Waramuri Primary, St. Nicholas Primary, North West Secondary, Yarakita Primary, and Port Kaituma Primary.

In Region 6, one table will go to Orealla Primary, while Three Miles Secondary in Region 7 will receive two tables.

Kato Secondary and Mahdia Secondary in Region 8, along with Karasabai Primary, Katoka Primary, Mururunau Primary, and Nappi Primary, are the beneficiaries in Region 9.

In Region 4, the GTTA will present one table to Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre, as Munroe emphasized the importance of inclusion in the sport.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

AAG Senior Championships set for this weekend

AAG Senior Championships set for this weekend

Jun 14, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for its Senior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West...
Read More
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with crushing win over Oman

England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with...

Jun 14, 2024

Motie wins ICC Player of the Month award for May

Motie wins ICC Player of the Month award for May

Jun 14, 2024

Golf as a Growing Sport in CSEC PE

Golf as a Growing Sport in CSEC PE

Jun 14, 2024

David vs Goliath: Newly owned Spankhurst eyeing Guyana Cup win

David vs Goliath: Newly owned Spankhurst eyeing...

Jun 14, 2024

CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table Tennis equipment to Indigenous schools

CNOOC Guyana Limited, GTTA distribute Table...

Jun 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]