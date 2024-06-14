England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with crushing win over Oman

SportsMax – England got their much-needed win in stunning fashion as they raced to an eight-wicket victory over Oman inside four overs.

After a washout stopped their first game against Scotland, England lost to Australia and knew that a defeat yesterday would see them knocked out of the World Cup.

Oman just could not get a foothold with only Shoaib Khan able to reach double figures with 11 as England put in a stellar bowling performance.

Adil Rashid was the standout with his 4-11, but Jofra Archer (3-12) and Mark Wood (3-12) helped to cap the performance as Oman were all out for 47 after 13.2 overs.

With a target of 48, England came out to bat on a mission, with Phil Salt hitting two sixes on the first two balls before being caught.

In the end, it would only take them 19 balls to hit their target, with captain Jos Buttler getting an impressive 24 off eight balls, though it was Jonny Bairstow who got the important four to take them to 50-2.

Data Debrief: England came out on a mission, and smashed it

Oman’s tally of just 47 is the fourth-lowest total a team has managed in a T20 World Cup match, while it also proved to be England’s best bowling performance in the competition.

With 101 balls remaining following England’s successful chase, they set a new World Cup record.

Scores: England 50 for 2 (Buttler 24*) beat Oman 47 (Rashid 4-11, Archer 3-12, Wood 3-12) by eight wickets with 101 balls to spare.