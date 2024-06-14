David vs Goliath: Newly owned Spankhurst eyeing Guyana Cup win

– Fazal Habibulla new trainer for Spankhurst

Kaieteur Sports – Unknowingly his entry into the realms of the Sport of Kings is now scripted as David vs Goliath.

This giant conqueror is Jermaine Sripal, a budding supermarket magnate from New Amsterdam. He has crossed the bridge, and bought 2023 Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst from Jumbo Jet Racing Stable (JJRC).

Spankhurst is the leading money earner this season winning two of his four races. Based on that success he is now the pre-race favorite to cop this year’s Guyana Cup. It will be run off at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), Rising Sun, West Berbice on Sunday August 11, 2024.

Sripal is an unknown in the industry but famed as J’s Supermarket business. His family’s bloodline in the horse racing arena is not deep rooted.

Shripal declared, “My family-owned horses long ago, but I never had any inkling about owning horses. About four years ago I went to the races. I heard people speaking about horse racing, and realised this is a very popular sport.”

Shripal revealed the seamless transition to his new trainer on Sunday after buying the six-year-old Canadian-bred Spankhurst, “The opportunity came up. I saw Junior (Nasrudeen Mohamed) had a lot of horses. He mentioned while speaking to him, that he could sell me a horse. So, when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at it. I was reading about Spankhurst and following him exploits. I enquired what is needed to own a horse. I realized you do not need to have your own track but can own a horse without the responsibility.”

He shared, “Junior’s involvement with the transfer of the horse has been a dream. I do not much people, who would have done, what Junior did for me. He got a trainer for me, a groom, and everything that the horse needs to move into the new stable. He made owning a horse more accessible. If I wasn’t offered all these things, I would have remained a spectator of the sport. That’s genuine consideration.”

Junior representing Jumbo Jet Racing (JJR) reached on the reason for the sale of Spankhurst related, “When Spankhurst was imported two years ago we offered Stuart Gonzalez to buy him before he raced. He did not buy him. Spankhurst won the Sprint Classic and proved better going along.”

Junior explained, “I have been speaking to Jermaine about the sport, and being a young person like myself. I recognised he wants to own a good horse. He likes Spankhurst, and I offered it to him. He was probably surprised and wondering why.”

Junior continued, “I am encouraging people to get involved in the sport to help develop it. They are the future. Jermaine appears to be a person, who along with his family will be in the sport for a very long time. He has bought the best horse in the country. If Spankhurst wins this year’s Guyana Cup, It will send a very positive message for prospective owners. Jermaine will have lots of fun with Spankhurst, I suggested Uncle Fazal as the trainer for Spankhurst. He is one of the finest trainers in Guyana. He is a two-time Guyana Cup trainer. He is highly respected, and very outspoken. I know we will have to buy something exceptionally fast to beat uncle Fazal with Spankhurst.”

Junior pointed out, “Jermaine might be small in stature – five-foot six inches might but is now seen as towering ‘David’ to triumph over towering figure in the winner’s enclosure when coming up against the six-foot plus, Goliath (me) representing Jumbo Jet.”

Sripal chipping in explained, “I bought the horse because I felt he is the best horse in Guyana, and for the Guyana Cup. My trainer has already advised that we bought a bullet, but Jumbo Jet might buy a rocket. Who knows we may shoot down the rocket. Uncle Fazal loves this sort of challenge.”

Sharing what excited his appetite to become an owner Sripal related, “I am a big cricket fan. In any spectator sport, cricket, football, or athletics, everybody want to be the best and follow the best. Horse racing is a spectator sport. You not involved riding or training. You are just as involved as the jockey or the trainer. As you are urging on the horse to win the race, as they battle down to the finish line. You can feel you are part of the action in horse racing seeing your horse win, could be an adrenaline rush that we all have.”

Regarding his experience about horses Sripal admitted, “I do not know much about horses, but Junior, and my trainer Fazal are making me very comfortable. I have been told luck is one of the main ingredients in the sport. Who knows? I might get lucky.”

Looking down the home stretch of ownership of other horses Sripal revealed, “I want to earn horses at the lower classes as well, by December or early next year. In any sport passion is the driving force, sometimes things do not work out how you want it to. I am in the sport to have fun and will be in it for a very long time. I am aware that you may need certain infrastructure with horse ownership. I am on the learning curve for now. When I gain more experience. Then I could explore what the future holds for me in this sport.”