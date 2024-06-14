AAG Senior Championships set for this weekend

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for its Senior Championships this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, West Demerara.

The event will start at 10:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

At a press conference yesterday, AAG officials announced that the two-day championships will feature several of the country’s top athletes competing against their counterparts from Trinidad and Tobago in an effort to achieve their respective qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics.

Amanda Hermonstine, president of the AAG, stated that the Senior Championship is the Association’s hallmark event.

While optimistic about seeing a direct qualifier from the event for Paris, she mentioned that the June 22 AP Invitational will also provide an opportunity for local athletes to achieve their Olympic dreams in track and field.

Although the list of competitors was not disclosed, Kaieteur News understands that some overseas-based athletes are expected to compete, including Olympians Jasmine Abrams and her sister, Aliyah.

Both siblings hold national records for Guyana, with Aliyah in the 400m and Jasmine in the 100m.

Aaliyah Moore and her University of Kansas teammate, Deshanna Skeete, are also slated to be at the starting blocks.

All eyes will be on Guyana’s rising stars, Tianna Springer, Narissa McPherson, Athaleyha Hinckson, and Malachi Austin, as they compete alongside the senior athletes.

Arinze Chance and Austin will compete in the 400m, while Springer will face the country’s national record holder over 400 meters.

Regarding prize pay-outs, the AAG will award $15,000 to the winner of each category, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place.

AAG officials noted that while they wish they could offer larger rewards; they are constrained by a lack of corporate support. The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), are the primary sponsors.