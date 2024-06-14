Golf as a Growing Sport in CSEC PE

Latest update June 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Golf has emerged as a surprising yet rapidly growing elective in the realm of Physical Education (PE) in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations over the past three years. Introduced in 2022 with an initial cohort of just 116 students, the sport has seen a significant rise in interest and participation. This surge is particularly notable in regions traditionally dominated by cricket and football, such as Berbice, Essequibo, and Linden.
The recently concluded CSEC exams saw over 300 students choosing golf as their practical PE elective, indicating a robust increase in its popularity. The sport’s growth is further bolstered by the Ministry of Education’s Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme, launched last September, which has introduced golf to thousands of students in Grades 7-9. This initiative, led by the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy president Aleem Hussain, has been pivotal in expanding the sport’s reach.
Aleem Hussain credits the success to the dedication and strategic efforts of the GGA executive team. Their aggressive approach to promoting golf has paid off, creating a solid foundation for the sport’s future in Guyana. The establishment of certified programs through partnerships with the LPGA/USGA Girls Programme and collaborations with golf associations in Texas, Barbados, and Trinidad, positions Guyana favorably for regional and international recognition.
The future of golf in Guyana looks promising, with projections suggesting that more than 25% of the students currently introduced to golf will pursue it at the CSEC level. Bear in mind that 93% of students achieve Grade I when taking golf as their PE elective and 62% of all players are female.
To support this growing interest, the GGA is focusing on developing adequate facilities to accommodate the increasing demand. With these efforts, golf is set to become a significant player among the traditional sports in Guyana, marking a new era for the sport in the country.
