MOH has not procured dengue vaccines

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday said that it has not procured any dengue vaccines for use in its National Dengue Control Programme. In a statement to the media, the Ministry said it noted a report published by an online news entity that suggested the ministry has secured the vaccines and kept it a secret.

“It makes no sense that the MOH would secure vaccines and keep it a secret. This is simply a reckless report designed more to create confusion and to mislead the public.

To make it pellucidly clear, the MOH has not procured any dengue vaccine for use in the National Dengue Control Programme,” the Ministry said.

Further, it was said that the use of dengue vaccine in the Dengue Control Programme is under serious consideration in Guyana, but a decision is yet to be made whether Guyana will introduce dengue vaccines as part of the fight against dengue.

“Once a decision is made, Guyana will procure adequate supply of dengue vaccines.

It should be noted that while the dengue vaccines presently being marketed – Dengvaxia from Sanofi Pasteur and Qdenga from Takeda – are licensed in a small number of countries, they have not yet been prequalified by WHO.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Health said that none of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO), the US CDC and the EU regulatory authorities have recommended these vaccines for universal administration. In the small number of jurisdictions around the world where the vaccines are used, they are only used under very restrictive conditions.

“The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization has been studying the dengue vaccine data and Guyana is awaiting the recommendations coming out of the SAGE Group.

As soon as the SAGE comes out with its recommendations, Guyana will work with PAHO/WHO to include dengue vaccines in our fight against dengue. Guyana’s FDA is prepared to license dengue vaccines as soon as a decision is made to use these vaccines,” the ministry of health said.

The Ministry urged the media to desist from circulating false information on matters affecting the health of citizens.