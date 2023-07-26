‘Cut Rose’ project rakes in $4M in first half of 2023

Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘Cut Rose’ project, which was conceptualised to create employment for single parents continues to make significant progress and has earned over $4 million for the first half of 2023.
The project’s production continues to increase with 12,067 roses harvested as of June 2023, with a weekly projection of approximately 500 roses. This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Minister Mustapha explained that the project contributes to the income of single parents by enhancing their livelihoods. The implementation of the projects saw more flowers being grown locally, reducing the demand for imports. “When we started it, many people thought that this will not be successful. Today, we have a lot of young, single mothers who are getting help from this project in terms of purchasing roses at a very low cost and selling it back,” Minister Mustapha stated.
The project is being carried out by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. “I think when you look at it now, we are expanding. For example, in government services, bouquets and other gifts come from the cut rose project. We are supplying and giving free roses to a number of areas. This project will help a lot of single parents in the future. We have scope for expansion,” the agriculture minister noted. The project is expected to reduce rose imports by 30 per cent by the end of 2023.
