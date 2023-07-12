Over 1000 persons attend GYSBI’s Career Fair in Region Three

Kaieteur News – More than 1000 persons showed up at the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYBSI) Career Fair, which was held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the West Demerara Secondary School.

According to a statement from the company, several persons were hired on the spot to fill various positions including Excavator Operators, Human Resources Officer, Dispatcher, Banksmen, QHSSE Officers, QA/QC Field Inspector, Technical Administration Assistants, Cleaners, and Operations Assistants, among others. These persons will be supporting a component of the Gas-to-Energy Project, which is being undertaken by the Government of Guyana and ExxonMobil Guyana in the same region.

Lilowtie Chintamani, Human Resources Manager of GYSBI said the turnout was unexpected, but the company was able to hire skilled technical people on the spot since many of them met all requirements.

“It was indeed a shock to me to come out here and see so many people. We said we would interview persons and look at their documents and then call them but for all those persons who had all their relevant documentations, we hired them on the spot, especially those we would like to start working on Phase 1 of the project. There were some technical spots like excavator operators/heavy duty operators and persons walked with all their certificates and other documentation that were required, so we hired them,” she said.

The HR Manager noted that since the project site will be based in Region Three, the company was desirous of hiring people who came from that area.

“It would be easier for us to hire persons from over here because of the timings for this project. I must say that when I talked about our shift system of work for this project, people didn’t react the way they used to a year or two years ago. In previous times when you tell persons about shift work, they would usually turn it down but most of the people who came out here were open and willing to work the shifts, which are from 6am in the morning. From an HR perspective, we are very pleased,” she shared.

Chintamani indicated too that the activity also provided the opportunity for GYSBI to receive curricula vitae from the attendees, which will help to scope out the skillsets and expertise, which are available in the region, to fill other employment opportunities on the project.

Gomatie Gangadin, Public Relations Manager of GYSBI, said 95 percent of the attendees were young people, many of whom were looking for an opportunity to work and participate in any capacity in the oil and gas industry. While the company was looking to directly hire workers from Region Three, she noted that there were also persons who came from Regions 4, 5, 6, and 10.

Eighteen-year-old Dominic Bess was one of the lucky persons who was hired on the spot. In an invited comment, he said, “The interview was great for me. The staff were really professional. I was hired on spot, and they said they would call me within a week so I am just looking forward to starting at GSYBI. I think it is a great company and I am excited to start.”

Tenisha Bandhu, a 22-year-old who was also hired on the spot, in brief remarks, noted that she is grateful for the opportunity as it will not only assist her financially but will also provide much-needed job experience.

“I must say that I was hired on the spot for the position of Technical Admin and the position and salary are way better than what I am currently earning. This is a really good opportunity for me because I was looking for betterment and I am studying to go into the oil and gas sector. This job will also help me to get the experience I need to aid in my studies. I am just really overwhelmed by this opportunity,” she noted.

GYSBI serves as the premier shore base and onshore logistics hub for Guyana’s oil and gas industry. It is a Guyanese company and one of the leaders in local content development. More than 95 percent of its workforce are Guyanese citizens.