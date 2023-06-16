Fitness Express support Petterson-Griffith’s attendance at IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship

Latest update June 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Set to take on the best in the world, today at the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship in St Julians, Malta, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith’s attendance is owed to many entities and individuals.
One such entity is a long-time supporter of sports, Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville.
Manager, Jamie McDonald, who also assisted Petterson-Griffith with his monthly supply of supplements leading up to this prestigious championship, said he was very pleased to see the leading Guyanese strongman again, going after glory for himself and the nation.
“Carlos is a fierce and disciplined competitor who deserves this chance at the highest level due to his consistent achievements over the years. We here at Fitness Express are more than delighted to be supporting this phenomenal athlete. We know that he’ll do his best and we as Guyanese would all be proud of him.”
Other corporate support for Petterson-Griffith’s trip to Malta, came from Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, MVP Sports, Fitness Express, Superior Concrete, Space Gym, and other private supporters.
