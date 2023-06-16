Latest update June 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fitness Express support Petterson-Griffith’s attendance at IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship

Jun 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Set to take on the best in the world, today at the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship in St Julians, Malta, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith’s attendance is owed to many entities and individuals.

Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald hands over protein powder to Carlos Petterson-Griffith.

Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald hands over protein powder to Carlos Petterson-Griffith.

One such entity is a long-time supporter of sports, Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville.

Manager, Jamie McDonald, who also assisted Petterson-Griffith with his monthly supply of supplements leading up to this prestigious championship, said he was very pleased to see the leading Guyanese strongman again, going after glory for himself and the nation.

“Carlos is a fierce and disciplined competitor who deserves this chance at the highest level due to his consistent achievements over the years. We here at Fitness Express are more than delighted to be supporting this phenomenal athlete. We know that he’ll do his best and we as Guyanese would all be proud of him.”

Other corporate support for Petterson-Griffith’s trip to Malta, came from Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, MVP Sports, Fitness Express, Superior Concrete, Space Gym, and other private supporters.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

16 West African Countries, richest region in the world, and can’t feed their people a meal a day.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Minister of Sport addresses CAC Games contingent

Minister of Sport addresses CAC Games contingent

Jun 17, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – As part of the new sports protocol, the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr met with the representative teams at the National Cultural Centre...
Read More
Golden Jaguars hunting ‘spicy’ win tonight against Grenada

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘spicy’ win tonight...

Jun 17, 2023

Petterson-Griffith powers to Deadlift silver, Squat bronze

Petterson-Griffith powers to Deadlift silver,...

Jun 17, 2023

Buxton United and Den Amstel suffer heavy defeats

Buxton United and Den Amstel suffer heavy defeats

Jun 17, 2023

Fourth edition of ExxonMobil Boys & Girls Championships wraps up today

Fourth edition of ExxonMobil Boys & Girls...

Jun 17, 2023

Paruima wins Upper Mazauruni U-18 Football Tournament

Paruima wins Upper Mazauruni U-18 Football...

Jun 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Time to take back the PPPC!

    Kaieteur News – It will take a sacrificial lamb for the PPP to be returned to the bosom of the working class – the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]