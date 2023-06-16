$12.5M estimated to rehabilitate Wakenaam Hospital

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is looking to rehabilitate the Wakenaam Hospital for an estimated cost of $12,577,950.

The bids for the project were recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where six contractors had applied for the works. The contractors are: Andrect Engineering & Construction, Jemcorp Engineering & Imports, Builders Engineering & Architectural Construction, BS Narine & Son Investment, A Plus Consulting & General Service Inc., and Bacchus Consulting Service & General Supply.

This year, the health sector was allocated some $84.9 billion from the national budget and out of that sum, $1 billion was set aside to retrofit and upgrade health centres, health posts, and other facilities across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

