$12.5M estimated to rehabilitate Wakenaam Hospital

Jun 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is looking to rehabilitate the Wakenaam Hospital for an estimated cost of $12,577,950.
The bids for the project were recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where six contractors had applied for the works. The contractors are: Andrect Engineering & Construction, Jemcorp Engineering & Imports, Builders Engineering & Architectural Construction, BS Narine & Son Investment, A Plus Consulting & General Service Inc., and Bacchus Consulting Service & General Supply.
This year, the health sector was allocated some $84.9 billion from the national budget and out of that sum, $1 billion was set aside to retrofit and upgrade health centres, health posts, and other facilities across the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Rehabilitation of Wakenaam Hospital.
Ministry of Public Service
Supply of Tablet Computer.
Ministry of Education
Procurement of Office Equipment.
Design and Supervision services for the construction of a dormitory to house 200 pupils and rehabilitation to the existing dormitory at President’s College, Region Four.
Supervision Services for the Extension of a School Building/ complex and Construction of a Dormitory to House 350 Students in classroom, 350 pupils in the dormitory and 10 teachers in Teaching Quarters/Houses at Aishalton in Region Nine.
Supervision Services for construction of a modern school building/complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in Teaching Quarters/ Houses at Kopinang in Region Eight.
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of Food Processing Building, Business Incubator.
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Construction of Guard Hut.
Office of the President
Operationalization of Guyana Technical Training College/ Polytechnic.
Guyana Water Inc.
Extension of Transmission Mains at Fellowship Region 3.
