Police to seek legal advice on killing of soldier by colleague at Timehri base

Kaieteur News – Police are to seek legal advice today on the way forward regarding their investigation into the killing of a soldier by his colleague at the Guyana Defence Force’s Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, on Monday.

This publication had reported that 24-year-old Tevon Daymon a Private attached to 21 Artillery and of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Monday shot dead by a colleague during a fight at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri. It was reported that he had allegedly lashed his colleague to his head causing severe injuries before he was shot down in a hail of bullets from an AK-47 rifle.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the 25-year-old suspect was armed with the AK rifle and 30 matching rounds and had discharged 27 rounds in Daymon’s direction. In a statement, the GDF had expressed condolences to the family of Daymon who died at 07:45hrs at the Diamond Hospital. The GDF said the incident occurred at approximately 04:51hrs at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

Kaieteur News understands that the two soldiers had an argument which led to him being lashed to his head by Daymon. Reacting to the assault, the rank opened fire on Daymon, hitting him several times as he tried to flee the bullets. Video recording which appeared online showed several bullet holes in a wall at the army base. A photograph also appeared with a gaping wound at the middle of the shooter’s head. The GDF had noted that a Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Private Daymon.