‘Return of the Scorpion’ set to redefine local boxing amid its postponement

Kaieteur Sports – The upcoming ‘Return of the Scorpion’ Pro/Am boxing Card, which has generated immense excitement among boxing enthusiasts, with many experts considering it to be the most significant fight card in over a decade. The card promises an exceptional display of skill and entertainment. The event which was initially scheduled for May 21 but was forced to be rescheduled for June 3 at the National Gymnasium, following an unforeseen circumstance which arose two days prior to the card, resulting in its postponement, due to failure of Colombian boxers Ronald Ramos and Luis Carillo to attain the necessary travel documentation to enter Guyana.

However, fans can expect a remarkable evening of fights presented by Briso Promotions in collaboration with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA). The card will showcase five captivating professional bouts, featuring notable fighters such as Elton Dharry and Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques as the headliner and co-headliner, respectively, and an additional amateur section boasted to be equally thrilling.

Elton Dharry, returning to the ring after a year-long hiatus, will face off against Ronald Ramos in an eight-round Bantamweight match. This encounter will serve as a tune-up for Dharry’s forthcoming July bout on local soil against Hugo Hernandez of Mexico for the World Boxing Champion (WBC) Silver Belt. Dharry, aged 37, who previously contended for the WBA Super flyweight title in 2019 but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne, will be aiming for a victory to reignite his career, while Dexter Marques will engage in an eight-round Super Bantamweight clash with Luis Carrillo.

Adding a touch of female prowess to the event, Abiola and Alesha Jackman, the Jackman sisters will step into the ring for the first time since attaining world rankings. They hold the distinction of being the first-ever Guyanese female boxers to achieve world ranking by the International Boxing Association (IBA). Following their remarkable performances in New Delhi, India earlier this year, Abiola Jackman secured the 27th spot in the world rankings in the Elite Women 81+ kg (Heavyweight division), while Alesha claimed the 58th position in the Elite Women 60-63 kg (Junior Welterweight division).

According to GBA President Steve Ninvalle, the amateur section of the card has been finalised, with the following matches confirmed: Akeelah Vancooten vs. Tafina Barker (51-54kg); Isaiah Joyce (PPBG) vs. Jamal Jones (VBG) [57-60kg]; Dexter Ray (Police) vs. Shaquain James (FYF) (60-67kg); Alesha Jackman (Guyana) vs. Britney MacFarlane (Jamaica) [63-69kg]; and Abiola Jackman (Guyana) vs. Lee Ann Boodram (Trinidad and Tobago) (81+kg).

The card will also feature an exciting Caribbean rivalry as local star Terrence Adams goes head-to-head with Blackman of Barbados, while Anthony Augustin will showcase his skills against Barbadian Emmanuel Anderson. Additionally, a six-round Super Flyweight female bout between Natalya Delgado and Darianis Garcia will captivate the audience. In the marquee encounter, local star Alesha Jackman will face off against Jamaica’s Britney MacFarlane, while Abiola Jackman, her sister (Alesha) will enter the squared circle against Trinidad and Tobago champion Lee Ann Boodram.

In a brief comment, Ninvalle stated, “The amateur section has been officially confirmed and promises several exciting salvos especially those of the international flavour. This Fight Card provides a synergistic approach to development, as amateur fighters, several of whom will be experiencing such a novel atmosphere, and professional pugilists can share the same ecosystem despite the obvious differences in their career paths. That is the immediate tangible benefit of such a Fight Card.”

He further said, “While any form of deferment can be deemed as an unfortunate episode, the additional wait has only added to the anticipation and excitement of the Fight Card. It has provided an avenue for increased marketing and publicity, an element of importance that should not be understated or underestimated. More importantly, it has also provided an opportunity for an increased training window for our combatants which only add to and aid in their performance on the night.”

Meanwhile, all tickets purchased remain valid for the rescheduled date at the same venue. Tickets can be purchased at the sole location; Hot & Spicy Creole Corner located at the corners of Albert and Third Streets. The prices are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6,000, Ringside $3,000, and Stands $1,000.

The respective Jamaican and the Trinidad and Tobago contingents are penciled to arrive on June 1st, ahead of the June 2nd weight-in and pre-match press conference.