No voting required in 291 constituencies for LGE-GECOM

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has disclosed that voting is not required in 291 constituencies for Local Government Elections (LGE) slated for June 12.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward provided the information during Tuesday’s edition of ‘GECOM in Focus,’ aired on the National Communications Network (NCN). While she did not list the constituencies, she noted that persons can check to see whether they are required to vote on elections day by visiting the GECOM website, gecom.org.gy.
“We created a tool on GECOM’s website to allow persons to check to verify that they will, or may not have to vote on elections day. They can go to [the website], go to the query tool, put in their information, whether it’s a combination of your name, date of birth, and your constituency or local authority area, and first of all, check to ensure that there will be voting in your local authority area, or your constituency on June 12,” she explained.
She stated that persons were not required to vote in these constituencies because they had unopposed candidate lists. As such, an ‘automatic election’ will occur, whereby the unopposed candidates automatically win the election without the need for a vote.
“As you move forward, once you have done that, in due time we will also publish a list of the polling stations on our website. Countrywide, we have established a total of 1,574 polling stations for election day. And so, we will have that similar query tool on our website, that persons can put in some basic identifiable information so that it can tell them where they have to vote on elections day,” Ward explained.
She reminded voters that once they have identified their polling stations, they will need to be present between 6 am and 6 pm to cast their ballots. An information clerk will be present at each location to assist voters with the process. (DPI)
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 26, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Trophy Stall has once again stepped up to assist the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) as the body prepares to host the 2023 edition of its Intermediates and...
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese will be in for a treat tomorrow at 1.00pm when one of Africa’s most charismatic advocates... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]