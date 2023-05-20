Only Math Paper 01 and School Based Assessment (SBA) to be marked – CXC

Leaked Math Paper 02…

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Friday disclosed that students writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) 2023 Mathematics examination will only be graded on their School Based Assessment (SBA) and Paper 01 of the examinations.

Students sat Paper 02 of the examination on Wednesday but it was discovered that the paper was leaked before the sitting of the exams. On Friday, the CXC said that based on its investigation, the paper was leaked in Jamaica.

“On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) launched an investigation following concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 02 was leaked, prior to the administration of the examination on that day.

CXC has been in constant contact with regional Ministries of Education since this information came to light. CXC has now concluded its investigation. The security measures which CXC has put in place, has led to us locating the country as Jamaica and the examination centre where the leak originated. In discussion with the Ministry of Education and Youth, the matter will be dealt with following CXC’s security protocols,” the regional body said.

Further, CXC said that it recognises that candidates have spent months preparing for their Mathematics Paper 02 examinations and the news of the security breach (leak) of the examination has caused much anxiety and concern.

“As a result of the breach and the compromise of the examination, as well as consideration for the mental health and wellbeing of our candidates, timely release of results, and matriculation requirements, CXC has determined that for this examination the modified approach will be used to award fair and valid grades. The modified approach entails assessment of: (1) the School Based Assessment or Paper 032 (Alternative to SBA) for private candidates; and (ii) Paper 01.”

The Examinations Council said that its decision was communicated to the regional Ministries of Education during a meeting Friday morning.

“CXC would like to reassure candidates that the security of the regional examinations is paramount, and their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes.”

Meanwhile, following the regional Ministries of Education meeting, Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand in a video posted on her Facebook page said that leaked Mathematics paper was available before the beginning of the exams. “They have confirmed that, that did not occur in Guyana. So I want to be very clear on that, that it did not occur in Guyana,” the Minister emphasised.

Minister Manickchand said that CXC examined a fair means of addressing the issue across the region. The solution she said, “is to mark Paper 01 and the SBA and disregard completely paper two because of the compromising of the integrity of the paper and the process and so I want Guyanese children to know that your best interest is being looked at, this is the most sensible application at this point of a solution to your mathematics exam Paper 02”.

The Education Minister appealed to the students not to allow the leaking of the Math Paper 02 to affect their preparations for the other exams.

“You are sitting other exams, you are preparing still for other exams, go ahead and do that to the best of your ability put this behind you and trust us to make sure your paper ones and SBAs are properly counted,” she urged.

On Wednesday, following the breach, CXC in a statement said “this matter is of great concern to us; we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.”

It is not the first time there have been breaches of the CXC examinations. Back in 2005 the entire Mathematics examination was leaked with copies of the paper sold and distributed in parts of this country and online at prices ranging at the time from $20,000 to $50,000. In 2008 there was another leak in Trinidad and Tobago of the English A and Mathematics Papers 02.