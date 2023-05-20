Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Essequibo bartender charged for theft

May 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old bartender was on Thursday charged for stealing from a 65-year-old businesswoman at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Charged for stealing, Bibi Faneeza Amin.

Charged for stealing, Bibi Faneeza Amin.

The defendant was identified as Bibi Faneeza Amin of Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast. She made her court appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam facing a simple larceny charge.

Amin pleaded not guilty and was granted $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court on May 30, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show | May 17, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics 400m record

‘Wonder girl’ Springer shatters South American U20 in Athletics...

May 20, 2023

– Ezekiel Newton secure 100m bronze By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Tianna Springer wrote her names in the annals Guyana’s track and field, when the 16-year-old shattered the South...
Read More
Independence three-stage cycling road race starts today

Independence three-stage cycling road race starts...

May 20, 2023

Who will it be?!

Who will it be?!

May 20, 2023

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship postponed until June 3

‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing C/ship...

May 20, 2023

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery Pan Am Games

Guyana’s Devin Permaul qualifies for Archery...

May 20, 2023

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships kicks off today

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Championships...

May 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]