Essequibo bartender charged for theft

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old bartender was on Thursday charged for stealing from a 65-year-old businesswoman at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The defendant was identified as Bibi Faneeza Amin of Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast. She made her court appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam facing a simple larceny charge.

Amin pleaded not guilty and was granted $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court on May 30, 2023.